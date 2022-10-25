Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Kids treated to Halloween fun in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Brookfield were treated to some early Halloween candy Friday. Brookfield Elementary School and the Parent Association hosted its annual Trunk or Treat. About 50 cars with decorated trunks took part in the festivities. Dressed in their costumes, students in kindergarten through fourth...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
Legally blind man can see 20/20 vision again and inspires others with his story
BRYAN, Ohio — More than 280,000 Ohioans are considered legally blind. Luckily for some, there are medical devices available to help correct their vision. Aside from it being extremely expensive getting a pair of these glasses, which is through the company, 'eSight', Benjamin Murray explained being legally blind comes with a long list of challenges in itself.
purewow.com
5 Truly Exceptional Airbnbs in Ohio
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There are some real-deal secret gems in the Buckeye state. From the Lake Eerie shores to majestic Hocking Hills region...
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
One Health Organization helps low-income pet owners care for their animals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Robert, a Vietnam veteran dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, lived alone after the passing of his wife, Linda, and his Labrador retriever, Isabel. He thought a service dog might help him with his grief and PTSD symptoms. An abandoned puppy in Texas who needed a forever home...
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
newsonthegreen.com
Land bank readies former eatery property
The Ulp Street resident had carried a lawn chair to a vacant lot across the street from what used to be Schuster’s restaurant at the corner of Ulp and Brookfield Avenue in Masury, and settled in. “Best show in town,” he said as an excavator pulled down parts of...
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended […]
wosu.org
Thousands turn out for Tim Ryan rally featuring Dave Matthews concert
With polls showing Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Monday night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
New law could give victim’s mom standing in Danny Lee Hill appeal
An Ohio law that took effect in 2018 could get Miriam Fife a seat at the table in Danny Lee Hill appeals.
Winter Weather Outlook: What to expect this season
Leaves are falling and the winter is just around the corner, but what can we expect here in Northeast Ohio? FOX 8's meteorologists are breaking down the winter weather outlook.
WFMJ.com
Local family fighting to keep basement
A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
WFMJ.com
Campaign mailers against Vince Peterson spark outrage
We've all seen political campaigns aggressively attacking the other side, especially leading up to Election Day on November 8. But, new mailers sent out to Ohioans against 64th District State Representative Candidate Vince Peterson are raising some eyebrows. "It probably hurt my family more than it hurt me," Peterson said....
Woman accused of stabbing man in Brookfield posts bond
Tenicia Shelley, 31, is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder.
wksu.org
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year's US Senate race in Ohio
In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
