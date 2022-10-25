ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYTV.com

Kids treated to Halloween fun in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Brookfield were treated to some early Halloween candy Friday. Brookfield Elementary School and the Parent Association hosted its annual Trunk or Treat. About 50 cars with decorated trunks took part in the festivities. Dressed in their costumes, students in kindergarten through fourth...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
OHIO STATE
purewow.com

5 Truly Exceptional Airbnbs in Ohio

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There are some real-deal secret gems in the Buckeye state. From the Lake Eerie shores to majestic Hocking Hills region...
OHIO STATE
newsonthegreen.com

Land bank readies former eatery property

The Ulp Street resident had carried a lawn chair to a vacant lot across the street from what used to be Schuster’s restaurant at the corner of Ulp and Brookfield Avenue in Masury, and settled in. “Best show in town,” he said as an excavator pulled down parts of...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Local family fighting to keep basement

A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Campaign mailers against Vince Peterson spark outrage

We've all seen political campaigns aggressively attacking the other side, especially leading up to Election Day on November 8. But, new mailers sent out to Ohioans against 64th District State Representative Candidate Vince Peterson are raising some eyebrows. "It probably hurt my family more than it hurt me," Peterson said....
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year's US Senate race in Ohio

In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
OHIO STATE

