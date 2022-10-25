Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 28-30)
Spooky sounds will fill local clubs, bars, and restaurants this weekend with costumed revelers celebrating the season. Check out some pre-Halloween live music, with a focus on local performers this week, previewed below in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: Don’t miss An Evening of Rhode Island Folk Music at the...
Obituary: Catalina Cesario
Catalina Cesario age 61 passed away peacefully Sunday October 23 in Jacksonville Florida. Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, she was daughter of Virginia Colon and Marcelino Cesario. She was loving mother of 7 grandmother of 22 and great grandmother of 4. She left Puerto Rico at a very young age,...
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Providence, RI – THE AVETT BROTHERS will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island. A pre-sale for The Avett Guild members starts on Tuesday, November 1 at...
Obituary: Louise Thomas Brown
Louise Thomas (Therrien) Brown, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 25th at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. A 13th generation Portsmouth native, Louise graduated Warren High School 1963. She worked for The Newport Daily News for four years, where she met the love of her life, Michael. Louise also worked for Girl Scouts of Rhode Island for 5 years and as the Assistant Town Clerk in Portsmouth for 27 ½ years until her retirement in 2013. In her retirement, Louise worked seasonally for H&R Block in Portsmouth.
Theater Review: ‘Tootsie’ laugh out loud funny at PPAC
My review of “Tootsie” can be put into four words. Laugh out loud funny. Those who know me will tell you I do not laugh easily. It’s an occupational hazard of being a performer. It’s very hard to surprise me, and laughter depends on that surprise.
Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society
Newport Historical Society on Thursday announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Rebecca J. Bertrand, who will step into the role effective January 1st, 2023. Ruth Taylor, who has served as Executive Director since 2007, is retiring. Bertrand is set to oversee a broad range of initiatives focused on...
‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)
It’s finally here! Halloween weekend is upon us and with Americans spending over ten billion dollars on the holiday, there’s a lot more to do than just trick or treating. Here’s our round up of some of the spookiest events for families this weekend. All Weekend: ‘Tis...
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 27 – 31
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022. October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 30 – Enchanted Princess...
DEM, USDA, Farm Fresh, Meals on Wheels delivers 103 fresh, local produce boxes to seniors in need in Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI – The power of public-private partnerships united in purpose and focused on solving difficult problems was exemplified again today when local farmers and food security advocates joined government leaders in packing 103 boxes with local produce to be distributed to older Rhode Islanders in the Providence area who need them.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Sylvester
Meet your new best friend, Sylvester – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares that Sylvester is a 6-month-old male Domestic Shorthair. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Sylvester;. Sylvester is a sweet, shy young kitty....
Regionalization is on our mind when Newport Schools’ Superintendent Jermain joins us on Oct. 26 for a virtual conversation￼
With less than two weeks to the election, many in Newport and Middletown aren’t focused as much on candidates, as they are on the referendum for regionalizing schools, which can dramatically change the course of education on Aquidneck Island for generations. Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport Superintendent of Schools, joins...
‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the all-media exhibit, South County Art Association presents Diaspora, An Open Juried All Media Exhibition on display, Oct. 28-Jan. 25, RISCA’s Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building in Providence.
What’s Up Interview: Drew Becker, star of ‘Tootsie,’ playing PPAC through Sunday Oct. 30
Drew Becker is just the third person to play Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels. He’s the lead actor in “Tootsie,” the musical playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center this week. Dustin Hoffman originated the role in the 1982 film. Santino Fontana originated the role in the...
Open Houses: 25 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
Letter – Stephanie Smyth: Let’s talk about your thoughts and concerns for our city
As we get closer to the November 8th election, I want to thank you for the opportunity to run for City Council At-Large. It has been an amazing experience and the part that I have enjoyed the most is getting to meet you and hear your concerns for our city.
Obituary: Dorothy Bento
Mrs. Dorothy Bento, age 95, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 21, 2022. Dorothy was born in Fall River, MA to William and Edith (McCann) Taylor. Dorothy married Manuel Bento. She was a life long resident of Fall River and communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. Dorothy is...
City of Newport: Sewer line improvement coming to Ledyard Street
The City of Newport today announced that its Department of Utilities, Water Pollution Control Division will be making necessary improvements to the City’s Sanitary Sewer System Infrastructure beginning next week on Ledyard Street, from Broadway to Union Street. The Department’s contractor, Boyle & Fogarty (B&F), will begin performing this...
Travel Advisory: RIDOT closing Fish Road for the replacement of the Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton
On Wednesday morning, November 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton. The road will be closed for approximately two weeks, reopening on November 23, while RIDOT replaces the deteriorated bridge. During the closure,...
