Louise Thomas (Therrien) Brown, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 25th at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. A 13th generation Portsmouth native, Louise graduated Warren High School 1963. She worked for The Newport Daily News for four years, where she met the love of her life, Michael. Louise also worked for Girl Scouts of Rhode Island for 5 years and as the Assistant Town Clerk in Portsmouth for 27 ½ years until her retirement in 2013. In her retirement, Louise worked seasonally for H&R Block in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO