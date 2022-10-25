Read full article on original website
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday
Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
KOCO
How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
$4,000 raised to support a popular midtown Tulsa bar following burlgary
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown bar was hit by a thief early Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police is investigating after a man broke into The Starlite near 11th and Utica and stole $1,000 of dollars in unopened liquor bottles. He was captured on security camera as he robbed the business.
Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
This Haunted Oklahoma Road Trip Will Take You to 10 Terrifying Towns & Creepy Cities
Take a road trip and do a little fright-seeing this fall by visiting these 10 terrifying towns and creepy cities across the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal and supernatural you could have a haunted holiday if you think you're brave enough. So if ghost hunting is your thing, hit the road and check these places out!
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
