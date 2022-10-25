ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday

Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster

Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
OKLAHOMA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy