50-year-old man dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill

A man is dead following a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened near Blackstone Court on Pride Parkway just after 6 a.m., Taylor Mill police said.

Investigators said motorcyclist Joshua Smith, 50, of Covington was the only driver and vehicle involved in the crash.

According to Taylor Mill police, officers said Smith was thrown from the motorcycle. He was flown to UC Medical Center by Air Care with life-threatening injuries.

Pride Parkway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines