Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
Man violates protection order, chokes, bites woman: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21, police were dispatched to a home where a man, in violation of a temporary protection order, had entered a woman’s home and bitten her. The man ran from the home before police arrived. Officers, using a K-9, eventually found the man in a Cedar Road alley, lying on his back. Police arrested the man without incident.
Two flee from stolen vehicle after it crashes during pursuit: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Willoughby Hills police pursued a stolen vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Oct. 23 until it exited at Wilson Mills Road and crashed into a street sign. Highland Heights officers assisted in looking for two occupants who fled on foot. One boy was detained near Cranbrook Drive and the other was not located.
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Woman thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to fight: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12 on a complaint of a drunk and disorderly customer. Per management’s request, she was removed from the business. Learning that she had a young child and two other special needs children at her Bainbridge Township home, officers were sent to find them. The children and their mother were released at the home with police from Bainbridge Township.
Beware of drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3:13 a.m. Oct. 23, officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected that the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested.
Homeless man arrested twice after returning to scene of first crime: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A tenant of the Loganberry apartments reported around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 that a man was lying on top of her laundry in a second-floor laundry room. The man, 66, was located and arrested for trespassing. He refused a ride to a homeless shelter. The following night, he was located in the same laundry room and arrested a second time.
Restaurant manager fires gun into air during argument with employee: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a Lyndhurst man, 23, told a friend that he had been in an argument with his boss about a raise and that the upset boss had fired a gun into the air, prompting the employee to leave. The friend reported the incident to police. The...
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Truck fire shuts down highway for three hours: Mayfield Police Blotter
A tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained. The roadway was reopened about three hours later. Nobody was...
Man urinates on pool house; girl punches teacher at OhioGuidestone: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 43, faces disorderly conduct charges after he was found drunk Oct. 21 at Coe Lake, 11 Berea Commons. A witness called police at about 6:30 p.m. to report the man. The witness said the man was near the playground and had five children and a dog with him.
Woman says man threatened her for getting their son a haircut: South Euclid Police Blotter
Clerk refuses to give money to would-be robber: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store, 13470 Cedar Road, on a report of an attempted armed robbery. The suspect, who was described as in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had left before police arrived. The clerk...
Man dies after fatal single-vehicle crash on State Route 8 near Stow
STOW, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man died following a semi-tanker gas truck fire overnight in Summit County on State Route 8. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Stow...
Kicking out the jams, resident cited for disturbing the peace: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 6, police had to tell an Anthony Lane resident multiple times to turn down his tunes. Due to the fact that neighbors had complained and he didn’t listen, the man was cited for disturbing the peace. Fraud: Pearl Road. On Oct. 4, a Pearl Road resident came...
Elyria police investigate after 1 man dies in shooting, another man wounded
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was found dead Thursday night at an apartment complex after police received reports of shots fired. A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at UH Medical Center while officers were investigating the deadly shooting and police believe both men were involved in the same incident. The wounded man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Canton couple shoplift $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise: Beachwood Police Blotter
Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
Motorcycle crashes into back of car, killing Huron County man
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old Huron County man was killed Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a vehicle waiting to make a turn, according to the State Highway Patrol. Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, was thrown from his motorcycle when the...
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
