Avon, OH

Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to fight: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12 on a complaint of a drunk and disorderly customer. Per management’s request, she was removed from the business. Learning that she had a young child and two other special needs children at her Bainbridge Township home, officers were sent to find them. The children and their mother were released at the home with police from Bainbridge Township.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria police investigate after 1 man dies in shooting, another man wounded

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was found dead Thursday night at an apartment complex after police received reports of shots fired. A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at UH Medical Center while officers were investigating the deadly shooting and police believe both men were involved in the same incident. The wounded man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter

Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
