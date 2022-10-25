ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

University of Texas maintains rank as No. 1 Texas university in 2023 U.S. News global rankings

By Megan Menchaca, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

The University of Texas maintained its ranking as the No. 1 university in the state in the 2023 ranking of the top global universities by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News ranked 2,000 higher education institutions in 95 countries in its annual ranking announced Tuesday. The ranking is based on 13 indicators that largely measure a school’s academic research and reputation over its undergraduate or graduate programs.

In the new rankings, UT ranked as the No. 23 university in the U.S. and No. 43 in the world — the same worldwide ranking it received on last year’s list of more than 1,700 universities in 90 countries.

"The Best Global Universities rankings offer prospective students a valuable resource for exploring higher education options outside of their home country," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "Over the past nine years, these rankings have expanded to include more schools and more subjects, while maintaining a consistent focus on institutions that prioritize academic research."

UT was once again the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100 schools, although 21 other schools from Texas made it on the list. The other top schools in the state include Southwestern Medical Center-Dallas at No. 133, the Baylor College of Medicine at No. 136, Texas A&M University’s campus in College Station at No. 148 and Rice University at No. 180.

More: University of Texas reports record overall enrollment, four-year graduation rates

Fifteen subjects at UT ranked in the top 50 worldwide, including arts and humanities at No. 24, materials science at No. 25, mathematics at No. 25 and geosciences at No. 26. Nine additional programs were ranked in the top 100.

Last month, in a separate ranking exclusively for U.S. schools by U.S. News, UT was the 10th-best public university in the nation and No. 38 overall among the nation’s top universities. The national rankings focused more on the undergraduate experience, including graduation rates, undergraduate academic reputation and faculty resources.

There are 280 U.S. schools ranked, with the same three schools taking the top spots that did so last year. Harvard University was listed at No. 1 overall, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at No. 2 and Stanford University at No. 3.

More: In Statesman interview, UT President Jay Hartzell speaks on academic freedom, SEC, campus affordability

The full ranking of Texas schools in U.S. News & World Report:

  • University of Texas at Austin — No. 43
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas — No. 133
  • Baylor College of Medicine — No. 136
  • Texas A&M University at College Station — No. 148
  • Rice University — No. 180
  • University of Texas Health Science Center Houston — No. 269
  • University of Texas at Dallas — No. 349
  • Baylor University — No. 372
  • University of Texas Health San Antonio — No. 421
  • University of Houston — No. 432
  • Texas Tech University — No. 472
  • University of Texas at Arlington — No. 576
  • University of Texas at San Antonio — No. 576
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston — No. 667
  • University of North Texas — No. 679
  • Southern Methodist University — No. 732
  • University of Texas Rio Grande Valley — No. 745
  • University of Texas at El Paso — No. 875
  • Texas Christian University — No. 1,394
  • Texas State University at San Marcos — No. 1,723
  • Texas Tech University Health Science Center — No. 1,771

Correction: This story has been updated to include the correct number of schools in the U.S. that were ranked. The number is 280, not 281.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: University of Texas maintains rank as No. 1 Texas university in 2023 U.S. News global rankings

