CBS Sports
Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6
With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
BBC
Italy stabbing: One dead and Arsenal player Pablo Marí among several injured
One person has died and at least five others have been injured - some seriously - in a stabbing in a supermarket near the Italian city of Milan, police have said. Local media reported that a 30-year-old supermarket cashier died after a man started attacking people in Assago. Among the...
BBC
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A. The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far. But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of...
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10. Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out. As...
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
Scolari aims for perfect sendoff in Copa Libertadores final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will aim for a perfect sendoff on Saturday in the final of the Copa Libertadores, which features two Brazilian teams for the third edition a row. Scolari’s Athletico takes on Flamengo, whose striker Pedro is hoping to strengthen his case...
Arsenal 3-1 Zurich: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Lina Hurtig bags her first goals for Arsenal and Jordan Nobbs adds a screamer to put the club top of their group and continue their unbeaten run
BBC
Ortega's last-minute nod of approval
Stefan Ortega says keeping a clean sheet on his Manchester City debut was a “perfect” start. The goalkeeper, 29, was signed from German club Arminia Bielefeld this summer and was called into the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture at Borussia Dortmund. After the 0-0 draw,...
SB Nation
Arsenal 0 - PSV Eindhoven 2: opportunity wasted
PSV Eindhoven handed Arsenal just their second defeat of the season, beating the Gunners 2-0 to ensure first place in the group goes down to the final match. It was a somnolent performance from Arsenal, one you’d hope to avoid with the group on the line but not a totally unexpected one given the stakes. PSV had to win. Arsenal did not.
Chelsea want Brighton’s Winstanley to join Stewart on recruitment team
Chelsea have continued the rebuild of their recruitment department by appointing Monaco’s Laurence Stewart and are looking to poach Brighton’s Paul Winstanley
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
DAZN Set For More Redundancies At London HQ But Sports Streamer Staffs Up Elsewhere; Co-Founder John Gleasure Steps Back
EXCLUSIVE: Sports streamer DAZN is moving into the next phase of its restructuring, as it continues to scale back its London office and shift focus to bases in Europe and India. At the same time, Deadline can reveal DAZN Executive Vice Chairman John Gleasure is stepping down from his post and moving into a non-exec role, though his decision is understood to be separate to the other changes in the UK. It’s understood staff numbering in the double figures are either being made redundant or have been reallocated new roles in the streamer’s Hammersmith HQ, with those working in engineering and data analysis...
