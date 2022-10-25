Dana Dimel reveals official error created chaotic finish against Florida Atlantic

The UTEP football team heads into its Saturday Sun Bowl game against Middle Tennessee riding the emotions of the thrilling, last-play 24-21 win against Florida Atlantic, but as it turns out, it didn't need to be as thrilling.

Coach Dana Dimel's big reveal at his weekly press conference to kick off Middle Tennessee week was that he received a call from the Conference USA director of officials Mike Defee saying the wild blocked extra point play never should have been retried and the Miners should have gone into the last 4:36 with a 21-20 lead.

More: C-USA standings

As it was, the Owls were incorrectly given a re-kick after Praise Amaewhule, who had his helmet blasted off by the ball, was flagged for briefly continuing to participate in the scramble for the ball without a helmet. That personal foul should have negated LaTrez Shelton's return for two points, but not the block itself.

The likely upshot of the re-kick was that UTEP needed a 27-yard field goal from Gavin Baechle as time expired instead of taking a knee with a one-point lead, and in the process Baechle was named the C-USA special teams player of the week for a third time.

"There was a lot more drama and excitement and Gavin came through," Dimel said.

Finding consistency

As a result UTEP is now back in a spot where it hasn't been particularly good this season: trying to build on prosperity and string good games together. That's the challenge with Middle Tennessee coming to town in a game essentially rated a toss-up.

"We've talked about fixing some of the things we need to fix that have kept us from winning," Dimel said. "This is going to be a really big game for not turning the ball over, winning the turnover margin because they are good at forcing them.

"They are a team that can score points, they are a high scoring offense that runs a lot of plays, so there might be more plays than you typically see in one of our games. It's going to be important to continue to control the clock on them, but the flip side is not to give up big plays.

"Continue to trend the way we're trending and be good with our completion percentage. Games we play well, we haven't turned the ball over, we've been good with our completion percentage and we've run the ball well. Those are things that will allow us to have consistency."

Run game creates problems

Running the ball as well as UTEP did against Florida Atlantic would put the Miners in good shape as they try to get over .500 for the first time this year. Middle Tennessee is tied for 10th nationally in intercepting passes while UTEP is 107th in passes it's had intercepted.

The Miners had a hole to overcome last week after an Owl pick-6 and they did it with a strong running game.

" Deion (Hankins) is running tremendously hard , I don't know of anybody who runs harder than that guy does unless it's Ronnie (Awatt)," Dimel said. "Those guys are a problem for people and our line is getting them started.

"Part of the reason for our slow starts is people are giving us different looks because they have to prepare differently for us because of how well our backs are running and how well our line is blocking. We get a different game plan than what they give to other people.

"What they do changes the way people defend us."

Dangerous opponent

Middle Tennessee has been at its most successful defending when it creates big plays, and while the Blue Raiders are 3-4 , that record includes a win against Miami and three losses to the presumed three best teams in C-USA (UTSA, Western Kentucky and UAB).

"That game against Miami shows the type of talent-level they can play at," Dimel said. "The way they create turnovers, especially early in the game, really impacts the game," Dimel said. "They have big-play capabilities, they have dangerous weapons."

Finding ways to neutralize those weapons will be front and center of UTEP's to-do list.

Miners add 2023 game at Northwestern

UTEP completed its 2023 schedule with a money game at Northwestern, set for Week 2 on Sept. 9. The Miners needed an extra non-conference game to make up for New Mexico State becoming a conference game. They also play games at home against Incarnate Word and UNLV next season and on the road at Arizona.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Dana Dimel reveals official error created chaotic finish against Florida Atlantic