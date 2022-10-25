ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal

ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News

Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline.  The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline.  Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Watch Steph’s fiery reaction after dancing on Herro, hitting 3

Steph Curry put Tyler Herro into the blender and let the Miami Heat guard know about it. Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game Thursday night at Chase Center, Curry get isolated on Herro, put some nasty moves on him and drained a big 3-pointer to give Golden State a 108-100 lead.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Coaches told me they don’t ever want me to lower my shoulder

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely made much of NBC’s national viewing audience wince when he lowered his shoulder while scrambling to try and get a first down during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. But even as his competitive nature took over in that situation, he didn’t quite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy