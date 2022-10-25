ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons lose to Washington Wizards, 120-99: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Detroit Pistons (1-2) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950) ( Pistons radio affiliates ).

Betting line: Wizards by 4½.

Game notes: The Pistons lost Sunday to the Indiana Pacers. The Wizards lost Sunday in overtime, 117-107, to the talented-yet-gritty Cleveland Cavaliers.

SANOKFA II: Dwane Casey trying to find balance between Pistons' first and second units

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons lose to Washington Wizards, 120-99: Game thread replay

