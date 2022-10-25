ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away

Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform...
Brooklyn Nets owner "disappointed" after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film "based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation." The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel." The synopsis adds that viewers will "find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called 'Negro' in this movie packed with tons of research."
BROOKLYN, NY
