Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film "based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation." The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel." The synopsis adds that viewers will "find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called 'Negro' in this movie packed with tons of research."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO