Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away
Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform...
Questions swirl around Kanye West's Twitter account after Elon Musk takes charge of platform
Twitter's new owner and CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, said Friday he was not involved in lifting the restrictions on Kanye West's Twitter account. The rapper, who now performs under the name Ye, had been locked out of the account earlier this month for making antisemitic statements on the platform. The...
Brooklyn Nets owner "disappointed" after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film on Twitter
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film "based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation." The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel." The synopsis adds that viewers will "find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called 'Negro' in this movie packed with tons of research."
Reports: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, immediately fires CEO
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports. Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Thursday night that CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter's chief financial officer and top lawyer had been shown the door.
