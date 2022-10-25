ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

My Cup of Tea, Black Clergy Collaborative and Memphis Library Foundation receive $25,000 Gannett grants

By Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k12O4_0ilgR93500

A $25,000 grant from the Gannett Foundation’s A Community Thrives initiative is the final piece of funding My Cup of Tea needed to build four affordable single-family houses in Orange Mound.

"It was a game changer, in terms of being able to see this come to fruition," said Mike Carpenter, My Cup of Tea director of marketing and development. "Rather than just be an idea, or a big dream, it put the final pieces of the puzzle together."

A Community Thrives is a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and is part of the Gannett Foundation. Supporting non-profit organizations with projects focused on community building, A Community Thrives has contribute more than $26 million since 2017. In total, Memphis area organizations received $100,000 in 2022, the largest combined total of grants of any of the cities that received A Community Thrives grants.

My Cup of Tea is one of five Memphis area nonprofits to be awarded a Community Thrives grant. The other recipients are: The Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis, which also received $25,000; the Memphis Library Foundation ($25,000; Hope House Day Care Center ($15,000) and Rising Together Foundation ($10,000).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nuyz_0ilgR93500

In Tennessee, grants from A Community Thrives totaled $200,000 to 16 non-profits, including the five Memphis grants.

“Congratulations to this year’s A Community Thrives recipients,” Michael Reed, chairman of the Gannett Foundation and Gannett CEO, said in statement. “The Gannett Foundation is honored to support these vital organizations that work tirelessly to empower their communities to thrive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce6cp_0ilgR93500

My Cup of Tea offers job training and employment opportunities through a tea line. Everyday, women gather to package and distribute the line of more than 65 different tea blends and products My Cup of Tea offers. Each participant also receives training in such areas as computer literacy, child-rearing education, GED training, job readiness, cooking, sewing and gardening.

But the grant money going to My Cup of Tea won't be going directly into the tea business. My Cup of Tea partnered with United Housing to build the four single-family homes in Orange Mound, each of which will be rent-to-own. Anyone in the community will have a chance to apply for them once they are built.

"Our mission is about helping women in the community escape poverty, but it's also about investing in the community and trying to do our part to be an anchor in the community and trying to revitalize Orange Mound that once was a thriving middle class community," Carpenter said. "We think this is an extension of our mission and just another investment in the community. If the community's thriving then My Cup of Tea is going to thrive and women who work there are going to thrive and it's going to be mutually beneficial."

The Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is a group of pastors and other church leaders focused on civic engagement, economic empowerment and criminal justice reform. This is the second year the Collaborative has received A Community Thrives grant. Last year, the Collaborative's $10,000 grant was used to help develop community gardens that can supply neighborhood farmers markets.

"We hope that by hosting [open air markets] and growing our own produce that one, we will respond to food insecurity and food deserts, but also bigger than that, we talk about economic empowerment- healthcare costs are of critical importance to low income communities and communities that are faced with health disparities," said the Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, founder and president of the Black Clergy Collaborative. "And we also know that one's diet plays a major role in the economy of one's health. And so we hope that by providing this locally grown produce and making it available in communities that desperately need it that we'll be able to begin to turn to the tide around African-American health outcomes."

The grant money this year will help the Collaborative continue to build the project.

"It's huge," Turner said. "One, in allowing us to continue the project in the first place. Number two, it's big for us that we'll be able to do more for our community and touch hopefully more lives," said Turner, who is also senior pastor of Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church. "Receiving this grant means a lot and this is an area that's often times overlooked but it's going to allow us to concentrate with funding in the communities that really need it and give the help to the people who desperately need it."

Now in its sixth year, A Community Thrives seeks to help improve lives in local communities by awarding grants to significant causes, said Mark Russell, executive editor of The Commercial Appeal.

“In Memphis, the $100,000 awarded to five non-profits represents the biggest donation to a single market where Gannett operates newsrooms," Russell added. "We are proud to support organizations that are making a positive difference in Memphis."

For the full list of grant recipients, go to www.gannettfoundation.org/act .

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at gina.butkovich@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: My Cup of Tea, Black Clergy Collaborative and Memphis Library Foundation receive $25,000 Gannett grants

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Pay raises may be in the works for MSCS teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-year contract stalemate between teachers and the Memphis-Shelby County School System could be on the road to a settlement. For two years, teachers in Memphis-Shelby County Schools have been working without a contract. The teacher’s unions have been at the table conferencing, which is basically negotiating, but have still not settled on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After two years of planning, another big development broke ground in Millington on Thursday. Astoria Square, the $150 million mixed-use project, will bring hundreds of new homes to northern Shelby County. With 65,000 square feet of commercial space, it’s expected to lead the city to a...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis school board begins national search for next superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Memphis-Shelby County school board are casting a wider net to find the school system’s next superintendent. Less than two months after former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray stepped down during an investigation regarding policy violations, the school board is ready to move forward with finding his replacement. Board member Michelle Mckissack […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Parents voice their concern over MSCS search for superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been months of instability inside Tennessee's largest school district. Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is still without a full-time superintendent after Dr. Joris Ray stepped down in August. Some parents are speaking out concerned that the search for a replacement has not been as direct. “Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

From 9-to-5 to Entrepreneurship

Noel Griffin is a master loctician and the owner of INoeLocs, LLC located in Batesville. She has been known to turn drab to fab when it comes to the culture of locs. Locs are also commonly known as dreadlocks or dreads. Although they are historically a part of the Rastafarian religion, they have become a fashion statement for many or a way to connect with their culture.
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
whitestationscroll.net

Asian Palace closes and devastates many across Memphis

As autumn arrives, both the leaves and the restaurant scenery in Memphis are changing. Asian Palace, a beloved Chinese restaurant, closed in September and was replaced by Dim Sum King on Oct. 1. Known for its specialties in dim sum, authentic Chinese food and seafood, Asian Palace was a space to create lasting memories. After lasting for years and moving locations from Park Road to Summer Avenue, families across the city now find themselves unable to visit again. The loss of Asian Palace has disappointed many of White Station students, some of whom grew up eating there.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

In search of a new superintendent, again!

Finding the “right fit” superintendent for our school system will be a daunting task. There is so much at stake. So, what can we look forward to in our search for a new leader: drama, intrigue, suspense, and, yes, uncertainty for sure?. Like everyone, I hope we can...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants crime lab back in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to move a state crime lab back to Memphis and get more funding to address the city’s rape kit testing backlog. Mulroy and county Mayor Lee Harris are making the recommendations as the state legislature prepares to meet in Nashville.  Mulroy told us […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy