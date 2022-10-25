ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee council committee recommends $400k settlement with former diversity recruiter

By Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGxSF_0ilgQt1H00

Three years after the Milwaukee Common Council rejected a proposed $145,000 settlement with the city's former diversity recruiter, who said he was fired after complaining about racial discrimination, a council committee on Monday recommended approval of a $400,000 settlement.

"The committee felt that this was the best that we could do with what we knew, what we had learned," said Ald. Mark Borkowski, who chairs the Judiciary and Legislation Committee that supported the settlement with Royce Redell Flowers Nash II.

Borkowski said additional information that had come to light in the court process so far changed his perspective since the council's 2019 rejection of the lower sum.

While it's "a hell of a lot of money," he said the committee believed settling instead of going to trial would ultimately save taxpayer dollars.

Nash's attorney, Peter Fox, said the settlement gave his client a sense of justice and will hopefully allow him to return to his former line of work.

As for the higher settlement figure, Fox said at the time the $145,000 settlement proposal was reached the case was still at the Equal Rights Division of the state Department of Workforce Development and no discovery had taken place. Since then, the case has been transferred to federal court, and a jury trial was imminent when a settlement was reached.

"A lot had developed in the case. ... More had come to light about what actually happened and why it happened and certainly the higher amount reflects what was learned," Fox said.

Nash began working as a "diversity recruiter" for the city in 2017 and said he was fired in 2019 after raising concerns that his supervisor was treating Black employees, including himself, differently from white employees.

The Department of Employee Relations, where he was employed, argued at the time that he was fired due to his job performance and conduct toward supervisors.

The Equal Rights Division found "probable cause to believe" the city may have violated Wisconsin Fair Employment Law by discriminating against Nash because of ancestry, color, race or sex.

Ultimately, that complaint was dismissed in 2020 after Nash withdrew it with an intent to file a federal lawsuit, court records show.

The federal complaint filed in January 2021 accused the city and retired Employee Relations Director Maria Monteagudoof subjecting him to different terms of employment and firing him because of his race, gender and opposition to discriminatory practices at the department. The complaint states that he complained to Monteagudo that his direct supervisor was discriminating against him and retaliating by trying to overload him with menial tasks and responsibilities.

He accused Monteagudo of failing to take preventive or corrective steps to address his concerns.

"Rather than take plaintiff’s complaints seriously and make any effort to remedy his situation and prevent further mistreatment, the City and Monteagudo endorsed the behavior and ultimately terminated the plaintiff in a continuation of the very discrimination and retaliation that he brought forward," Nash's complaint states.

He claimed he suffered loss of wages and benefits, earning capacity and reputation, in addition to severe emotional distress.

The city in its March 2021 answer denied that Nash's supervisor was hostile toward him and said he was fired for "legitimate nondiscriminatory reasons."

A Department of Employee Relations spokesperson and Monteagudo, who retired from the city in 2020, referred requests for comment to the City Attorney's Office.

City Attorney Tearman Spencer and two of his deputies did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Monteagudo the year before she retired said that she "strongly" denied "that Mr. Nash was discriminated against because of his race or sex or retaliated against, while employed with the City of Milwaukee."

Borkowski said while some of the people filing lawsuits against the city are "ambulance chasers," supervisors and managers "should know how to behave."

Asked about such a case being filed against the Department of Employee Relations, which is the city's human resources department, Borkowski said, "When it's the executive director, I mean what does that say? I think the public can look at us and say, 'Your lead person in this department had a major role in this.'"

Nash's former supervisor remains with the department.

Ald. Michael Murphy said he would vote for the settlement "with great reluctance."

Murphy, Borkowski, and Ald. Scott Spiker, who was filling in on the committee to reach a quorum, voted to recommend approval of the settlement.

Committee members Alds. Robert J. Bauman, Marina Dimitrijevic and José G. Pérez, the council president, were excused for all or much of the meeting.

Council members, including Pérez, have taken on additional committee assignments than they normally would because of four simultaneous vacancies on the 15-member body.

The Common Council is expected to take up the settlement at its Nov. 1 meeting.

Comments / 3

iis2cu
3d ago

When is Mr. Perez gonna take a run for Mayor ? When he does, I’m all in . Guys on his game. What did Cavity Johnson do when he became Mayor ? ….. Cut the funding for 17 new Cops that as of right now should have been his NUMBER 1 priority at a time where all of us are suffering from record high violent crime rates.

Reply
4
Joe Boy
3d ago

Rejected a $145K and paid $400K. Bad advice from the City Attorney. It is time that he is fired. The City will probably collect on insurance, but maybe not. There are just a bunch of WOKE Dumbcrats running the City of Milwaukee.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Family sues Milwaukee Montessori School, claims discrimination

MILWAUKEE - A family is suing Milwaukee Montessori School. They claim the school discriminated against their son due to his disability, and this isn't the first time the school has faced a disability lawsuit. Milwaukee Montessori School's website describes it as a "private independent day school dedicated to expanding the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha files petition for order to raze building

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers

MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings

Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week. On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on county properties. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings on or before January.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-26-22 fdl man charged with voter fraud

Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has charged another Fond du Lac resident with voter fraud. Edward Malnar is accused of double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. Malnar is charged with election fraud and obstructing an officer. Toney said while this is not indicative of “a stolen election” he says he will “continue to defend our election laws and our democracy.” Two other defendants were earlier convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. One defendant used a Post Office Box as an address and the other had not completed his felony sentence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

DA Opper speaks at press conference following Brooks verdict

WAUKESHA — District Attorney Sue Opper said Wednesday afternoon the prosecutors and investigators drew inspiration from the people they serve as they investigated and brought the case against Darrell Brooks, Jr., who was convicted today of all 76 counts against him. "Once that car went through and everybody had...
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy