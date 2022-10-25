ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin politicians have shown they can work together in the past. They need to do it now.

By Steve Gunderson and Dale Schultz
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYAMe_0ilgQrFp00

As the world’s oldest republic approaches its 250th birthday, many are openly wondering if our democratic system of government will survive to see that 2026 anniversary. New challenges to our economy, security, technology and education system seem to pop up on a daily basis.

Regrettably, the current American political landscape has not responded to these challenges with the collaboration and understanding needed to address such issues and solve the problems they have created but, rather, with ideological obstruction.

Wisconsin has been described as “point zero” for polarization. We are seeing this red-blue divide up and down the ballot with close races for governor, U.S. Senate, House, and state Senate and Assembly races. Our candidates running for office are smart enough to know that one easy way to get your vote out is to polarize. While that might be the “smart” political thing to do, it is really not good for the long-term health of our political system, and certainly not good for governing.

It’s awfully easy just to say “no” and simply take your ball and go home. But that’s not the western Wisconsin way. To paraphrase the 20th century humorist H. L. Mencken − for every complex problem there’s at least one solution that’s simple, neat, and wrong. Indeed, obstructionism solves nothing.

Thirty-five years ago, hundreds of our western Wisconsin friends and neighbors across the political and ideological spectrums came together to work on a project known as “Western Wisconsin 2000” in an effort to diversify our economy and become less reliant on a single industry as we moved into the 21st century. Working together, we accomplished that goal.

At the same time, elected officials from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois collaborated on a bipartisan basis to move legislation to address the myriad issues facing the Upper Mississippi River watershed. Again, working together, we were able to integrate and preserve the recreational, environmental and commercial uses of that watershed for future generations of western Wisconsin residents.

Likewise, when extensive flooding occurred, in nine southern Wisconsin counties, working together, we marshaled the resources of local, county, state and federal agencies to assist with response and recovery efforts.

In short, we have a proud tradition of achieving progress in western Wisconsin through connection and collaboration, not obstruction.

That’s why, as the Nov 8 election approaches, we are writing to our many friends and neighbors in Wisconsin to encourage them to choose public servants who, as our Wisconsin state motto suggests, will move our state and its citizens “Forward” through connection and collaboration. Indeed, both our republic and its democratic system of government may well depend on electing people who possess and practice those qualities. Remember, when our democracy works, we can address the problems facing us. We can move beyond polarization to solutions. And we can build a brighter future for everyone.

Steve Gunderson and Dale Schultz are former western Wisconsin legislators. Gunderson was a Republican U.S. representative representing Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District from 1981-97. He was a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly from the 91st District from 1975-79. Dale Schultz was a Republican state senator who represented Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District from 1991-2015. He was previously a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1982-1991.

Comments / 1

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

7 Ways AG Josh Kaul BOTCHED the Wisconsin Attorney General Debate

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul came out swinging in the Wisconsin Attorney General debate on Oct. 27, 2022, but he ended up botching the debate in some big ways. Kaul squared off against his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Kaul seemed his most animated when he brought up abortion. He distorted Toney’s record on some key issues. However, on questions of public safety – with homicide skyrocketing – Kaul flubbed badly.
WISCONSIN STATE
Advance Titan

22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-28-22 republican congressional candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be christians

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

How to save Wisconsin’s health and environment

Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group that says its mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” recently issued a report that says the Legislature and state agencies are in the vice-like grip of powerful lobbyists led by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Green Fire says efforts to protect natural […] The post How to save Wisconsin’s health and environment appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Without more people moving to Wisconsin, its workforce may shrink by 130K by 2030

Without more people moving to Wisconsin, the state’s working age population is expected to shrink by about 130,000 people within eight years. That’s according to a recent report by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. The report found that Wisconsin struggles to attract and retain young people. Additionally, research shows that Wisconsin loses more college graduates than it retains.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin democrats celebrate early voting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Democrats were in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday to kick off statewide early voting. 3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell Johnson, and Councilman Andrew Werthmann were at University Park to speak about the importance of casting a ballot. “I...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sarah Godlewski: Republicans calling for voters to decide abortion trying ‘to fool you’

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski says when it comes to an statewide referendum on abortion, Republican candidates have been dishonest. Godlewski on Tuesday joined Wisconsin Third Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff  at UW-La Crosse for a roundtable on reproductive rights. The Eau Claire native said any Wisconsin politician who says a decision on abortion should be left…
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
tonemadison.com

A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters

It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy