Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Conners Emerson Halloween Parade October 28, 2022 [PHOTOS]
After a 2 year absence the streets of Bar Harbor were full of ghouls, goblins, superheroes, witches and more as the Annual Conners Emerson Halloween Parade stepped off at 10:45 a.m. from the Village Green. Tourists, families and friends stood on the sidewalks while the parade went from the Village...
Ghostport Schedule of Events – Saturday October 29
The weather on Saturday looks hauntingly good! Bucksport is the place to be as it transforms on Saturday, October 29th to Ghostport! The last time Ghostport was held was in 2019. The morning kicks off with the Lil' Goblins Parade. Meet at the Town Office at 9:50 and the parade...
Open Table MDI Returns to Sit-Down Dining with Music – Tuesdays Beginning November 1
For the 1st time in 2.5 years, starting Tuesday, November 1st Open Table MDI is returning to in-person dining for their FREE meals on Tuesday nights, with music!. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m Tuesdays. at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor. For those who may be...
Trunk and Treat Events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor
Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
Volunteers Needed at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in November
Do you have some extra hours available to help our friends and neighbors in Downeast Maine? The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in their new location on the Downeast Highway in Ellsworth is in need of volunteers to help them in November. Here are the shifts that are available. Retail...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Ellsworth High School Pops Concert Thursday to Benefit EHS Band Trip to Washington
Thursday night, October 27th will be a night of great music at Ellsworth High School, all to raise money to send the Ellsworth High School Band to Washington DC in November for the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration!. The Pops Concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Ellsworth High School...
Ivy Manor’s House of Horrors – Saturday October 29
The Ivy Manor in Bar Harbor is a beautiful place, 364 days of the year. Except on the night that it turns into the House of Horrors!. The House of Horrors returns this year, on Saturday, October 29th and the Ivy Manor will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. if you dare.
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s Community Celebration [PHOTOS]
The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry celebrated with the Downeast Community their opening of their new location on the Downeast Highway in Ellsworth next to Darlings on Thursday, October 20th. Their new location is large, spacious with plenty of room for those who need some extra help to come in...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0