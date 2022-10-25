Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!

TRENTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO