ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

Ghostport Schedule of Events – Saturday October 29

The weather on Saturday looks hauntingly good! Bucksport is the place to be as it transforms on Saturday, October 29th to Ghostport! The last time Ghostport was held was in 2019. The morning kicks off with the Lil' Goblins Parade. Meet at the Town Office at 9:50 and the parade...
BUCKSPORT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Trunk and Treat Events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor

Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween

Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
TRENTON, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week

Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month

Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Twilite Motel closes after six decades

ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories

BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
BUCKSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy