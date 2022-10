New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh would prefer if his "taking receipts" vow from September would disappear despite the team's 5-2 start to the season. "I kind of want it to go away, I’m not going to lie to you," Saleh responded when asked Wednesday about quotes that went viral after the club's 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, per the Jets' website. "You guys know me. It was a little off-character because I try to keep a measured response up here, but that’s more for them. I just want it to go away."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO