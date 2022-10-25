ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is among the states most impacted by natural disasters, study shows

By Christopher Adams
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XxyO_0ilgQSNm00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is among the states most impacted by natural disasters, a new study finds.

Brownsville votes to freeze power disconnections by BPUB

The Lone Star State ranked third-most impacted by natural disasters in the WalletHub study , behind only Mississippi and Louisiana. Iowa and Alabama round out the top five.

The website ranked each state by looking at the number of natural disasters causing at least $1 billion in damages since 1980, as well as the damage cost per capita caused by those weather events.

Texas received a score of 83.97 out of 100 in the study and tied for first place — with Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, and North Carolina — for the most billion-dollar disasters. Meanwhile, the state ranked eighth for the damage amount per capita.

Maine was ranked as the state least impacted by natural disasters, with a score of 10.4 out of 100. Alaska, New Hampshire, and Hawaii also received scores of less than 15.

New poll reveals Abbott leads in governor’s race

Since 1980, the National Centers for Environmental Information has reported 338 natural disasters that caused more than $1 billion in damages.

In the past 42 years, 15,689 deaths have been attributed to billion-dollar disasters nationwide, along with more than $2 trillion in estimated damages.

Tropical cyclones are the most destructive nationwide, accounting for about half of all estimated costs and about 44% of all deaths attributed to billion-dollar disasters.

Flu spreading early this season in Valley — Experts detail uptick

In Texas specifically, tropical cyclones account for about a third of all estimated damage costs since 1980. The bulk of that was caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 , which alone caused almost $150 billion in damages.

Meanwhile, drought and severe storms, including tornadoes and hail storms, account for a little more than a quarter of all damages each.

When looking at deaths caused by billion-dollar disasters, half of all reported in Texas are attributed to drought and heatwaves , including 1,260 deaths in 1980, 872 in 1995, and 454 in 1988.

Tropical cyclones, which account for 33% of damage costs, caused only 7% of deaths in the state — 465 in total. Hurricane Rita, in 2005, and Hurricane Ike, in 2008, each caused more than 100 deaths in the state.

Winter storms cause disproportionately more deaths in Texas than damage. Since 1980, winter storms account for 7% of costs associated with billion-dollar disasters but 17% of deaths. That includes the deadly cold snap in February 2021, which killed more than 240 Texans , according to the state’s health department.

The number of billion-dollar disasters affecting Texas has been increasing over the past decade or so, particularly severe storms. Last year alone, Texas experienced 12 billion-dollar disasters, from the deadly winter storm to Hurricane Nicholas , which made landfall south of Houston as a Category 1 hurricane.

Nine severe weather outbreaks that caused more than $1 billion in damage were also reported last year, including hail storms in both March and April .

The maps below show the estimated damage costs in each state associated with billion-dollar disasters.

Texas has the highest total costs associated with drought, severe storms and winter storms. California is the most wildfire-affected state and is also heavily impacted by freezing weather, along with Florida.

Florida and Texas also appear in the top three states with the most costs associated with tropical cyclones. Louisiana has the most, with more than $249 billion in damages since 1980.

Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida last month, was recently named the 15th billion-dollar disaster of 2022 . An exact damage estimate is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Officials: Valley girl among first children in US to die from flu this season

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed to ValleyCentral that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related. The CDC on Friday morning updated its pediatric flu death data to reflect that one child had died due to flu this season in the United States. Based on that data, ValleyCentral initially reported that death came from the Rio Grande Valley, but Texas the Department State Health Services later said the Hidalgo County girl was the second death in Texas.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Can you still be kicked off the voter rolls in Texas?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Texas opens for early voting and anticipates the upcoming Nov. 8 general Election Day, some may be unsure about whether or not they will be able to vote, or whether or not they’ve been purged from the voters’ list. Here’s an overview of the voter registration list, how it’s made, […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas flu season off to a busy start, CDC numbers show

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast. Few places […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas attorney general candidate comes home to vote

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democratic Texas Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza cast her early vote in her hometown of Brownsville. “Well, I’m really proud to be here. I’m the first Latina to ever be nominated to represent a major party as the attorney general. When I’m elected I will be the first woman and the […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

New poll reveals Abbott leads in governor’s race

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new poll conducted by Emerson College, The Hill, and Nexstar Media Group shows who’s leading the gubernatorial race and much more. Leaders with Emerson College say these are just poll numbers which are basically a snapshot of what data currently shows and in the governor’s race in Texas Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy