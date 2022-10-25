ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Patios, Verandahs, Fern Gardens, Oh My! New York has 113 Names For Outdoor Dining Spaces, Resy Reveals

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdM0k_0ilgQQcK00

Can you remember a New York that existed before outdoor dining? Yes, there were the occasional seasonal sidewalk cafés, but in a world where a night out means braving freezing temperatures, rats and the potential threat of a car crashing into your dinner, there is a definitive Before and After to the New York restaurant scene. Howver, as Resy has revealed, there is no definitive name for dining outside: in fact there are 113.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjQQB_0ilgQQcK00
VIV Thai has become a feature of 9th Avenue with its archway of flowers. Photo: Phil O’Brien
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvhuC_0ilgQQcK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmexa_0ilgQQcK00
Dolly Varden’s outdoor dining on W51st Street is now a Hell’s Kitchen landmark. Photos: Phil O’Brien

Terms used on the reservation app for outdoor seating range from the routine (outside seating), the descriptive (heated outdoors) and the geographical (west terrace), to the optimistic (patio sidewalk), the aspirational (heated verandah and heated chalet), and the poetic (fern garden, anyone?). The figure was revealed in a new report in New York Magazine , which detailed the ups and downs of the dining sheds that dot the city. W42ST reached out to Resy for a complete list of the 113 names and will share it when we hear back.

Of course, some structures in Hell’s Kitchen deserve names reflecting their ambition: like the Dolly Varden train car on W51st Street or the elaborate 9th Avenue floral archway at VIV Thai which became popular pandemic meetup spots, with a design and dining room experience enchanting enough to forget about the troubles of the world outside.

The plethora of names reflects the explosion in outdoor dining, and the challenges of ever-changing regulations — and Wild West approach to obeying them — is on display in virtually every block in Hell’s Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px7tV_0ilgQQcK00
The early days of outdoor dining at Patzeria Family & Friends (now closed) on W48th Street in July 2020. Photo via Patzeria Instagram.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZIeQ_0ilgQQcK00
Amarone Scarlatto on 9th Avenue has more conventional outdoor dining — but has extended to the vacant former Starbucks on the corner of W47th Street. Photo: Phil O’Brien

First there was the outdoor boom of 2020 . As CDC regulations slowly determined a significant discrepancy between the risks of eating indoors and outside, restaurants turned for help to the new Permanent Outdoor Dining Program , designed by the de Blasio administration and the Department of Transportation (DOT) to include far fewer bureaucratic barriers than the city’s previous Sidewalk Café licenses. First came tables and chairs on the road, followed by some kind of cover from the weather.

According to New York Magazine, which uncovered the 113-strong list of names in a report on more than three years of outdoor dining: “In the first 24 hours of the program, 1,950 restaurants self-certified, immediately clearing them for open-air service. And once the structures were up, the DOT was intentionally lenient with violators.”

In Hell’s Kitchen, 9th Avenue soon became dominated by large dining structures, some adhering to or far surpassing the DOT’s loose regulations, while others appeared to be constructed out of glue and panic. Restaurateurs told W42ST that they had spent thousands on the structures, partly in hopes of attracting customers willing to brave the elements for a night out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ3Re_0ilgQQcK00
The popular (and well built) outdoor shed at Scruffy Duffy’s and Hellcat Annie’s on 10th Avenue was broken down in May. Photo: Phil O’Brien
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iI3vT_0ilgQQcK00
Kausa was one of the restaurants that had to demolish their dining shed on 9th Avenue during recent construction work. Photo: Phil O’Brien

But even for sheds that were beautiful and well-built there was a new and unsettling nemesis — errant cars. The Atlas Social Club joined the fraternity of citywide run-over dining sheds when its outdoor seating area was plowed into by a runway, driverless truck (no one was injured and the bar was able to repair the shed). For others like Pat Hughes of Scruffy Duffy’s, the structure of the dining shed seemed to invite more rodent than human patrons while others like Casellula struggled to negotiate with unhoused New Yorkers taking over their structures altogether.

And for those who stuck it out on 9th Avenue, the summer’s water main and expanded sidewalk construction project meant the unceremonious removal of dozens of dining sheds , with mixed reaction from the Hell’s Kitchen community. “The sidewalk width on 9th is not wide enough to safely accommodate these structures. It is impeding accessibility and makes me avoid walking along 9th Avenue entirely,” said one reader, as others argued the sheds livened up the avenue and vitally supported their favorite local businesses.

But while the exact fate of the dining shed remains to be seen, the Adams administration has reaffirmed its commitment to establishing an (as of yet) unidentified permanent regulation program , intended to keep the benefits of well-made structures and crack down on haphazard (and hazardous) cafés. “New Yorkers have a lot of different opinions…but I want to say, loud and clear,” said the Mayor. “Outdoor dining is here to stay — and we’re going to make sure while it’s here that we get it right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iu7GM_0ilgQQcK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9Y1I_0ilgQQcK00
Outdoor dining is gradually being removed around the neighborhood. The dismantling of this structure at Sesamo opened up a wonderful mural on the corner of 10th Avenue and W52nd Street. Photos: Phil O’Brien
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNOeZ_0ilgQQcK00
Outdoor Dining on 9th Avenue has been accompanied by trash problems. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Perhaps one decree in the forthcoming program will be an official name for the structures, which have been called everything from the charming “streetery” to the utilitarian “dining shed”. As New York Magazine identified , “Booking on Resy, sight unseen, is pure chaos. In one recent period, according to the company, restaurants described their outdoor tables with 113 unique names, including heated chalet, veranda outdoor (where else would it be?), and fern garden.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4Loh_0ilgQQcK00
Brian Keyser, owner of Casellula, had to negotiate with a homeless man to remove his belongings from his outdoor dining area. Photo supplied

Local restaurateurs were equally flummoxed, with many stating that in the panic of reopening they hadn’t named the seating areas at all. Others told us that they felt it was time to pandemic pivot away from the idea altogether. “We destroyed the shed,” said Daniele of Etcetera Etcetera. “Dirty, loud, too many mice.”

But as new COVID cases threaten another potential winter surge , some New Yorkers may still seek out the simple pleasures of a night dining outside by a space heater over the alternatives. And while we may not have settled on an official name or standard of regulation quite yet, it appears that Hell’s Kitchen — and New York — will be home to the strange new world of dining sheds for the foreseeable future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdpEm_0ilgQQcK00
A runaway truck crashed into outdoor dining at Atlas Social Club on 9th Avenue in April 2022. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Outdoors, indoors, or in a fern garden, W42ST has your definitive guide to where to dine in Hell’s Kitchen. Download our W42ST Local App .

The post Patios, Verandahs, Fern Gardens, Oh My! New York has 113 Names For Outdoor Dining Spaces, Resy Reveals appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Riders with Disabilities Sue MTA to Close the Gap Between Subway Train and Platform

The MTA is facing a new legal challenge from New Yorkers with disabilities — just months after the transit agency settled two other lawsuits that resulted in a commitment to add elevators or ramps at most subway stations by 2055. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Oct 26 3:25pm EDT by […] The post Riders with Disabilities Sue MTA to Close the Gap Between Subway Train and Platform appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

Community Board Unveils Plan for 14,900 Affordable Homes, Says West Side Needs More Two-Beds for Workers

Manhattan’s Community Board 4 has released its new Affordable Housing Plan, days after a revelation that the city has 90,000 rent-stabilized units sitting vacant. If implemented in full, it would protect or build 14,692 units in the “financially prohibitive” West Side. The Board calls for action on illegal demolitions, evictions and Airbnbs, and wants major […] The post Community Board Unveils Plan for 14,900 Affordable Homes, Says West Side Needs More Two-Beds for Workers appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Penn Station Neighbors Set Out to Create Their Own Area Plan to Counter Hochul’s

Local residents and business owners who oppose Gov. Kathy Hochul’s looming Penn Station-area redevelopment plan and its megatowers are trying a new tack in their resistance: coming up with a proposal of their own. Gabriel Poblete, The City This article was originally published on Oct 21 5:00am EDT by THE CITY The New York City […] The post Penn Station Neighbors Set Out to Create Their Own Area Plan to Counter Hochul’s appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen

World-famous for over a century for delectable Italian pastries and fresh, handmade breads, a new chapter of SoHo’s historic Vesuvio Bakery is being written — with a Hell’s Kitchen location opening this week on 10th Avenue.  Originally opened in 1920 and run by the Dapolito family for decades, Vesuvio Bakery was a SoHo go-to for […] The post A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis

In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions.  […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Shares in $100,000 Grants from West Side Community Fund with Aid for Homeless, Arts and W42ST

Neighborhood organizations are being boosted with $100,000 in new funding as the West Side Community Fund (WSCF) announced 15 recipients in its biannual grant program, designed to support groups dedicated to strengthening Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea.  The latest grant recipients come from across the West Side’s Community Board 4, ranging from block associations to arts […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Shares in $100,000 Grants from West Side Community Fund with Aid for Homeless, Arts and W42ST appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC Had 88,830 Vacant Rent-Stabilized Apartments Last Year, City Housing Agency Estimates

Tens of thousands of vacant rent-stabilized apartments landlords reported to New York State in 2021 likely understates the true number that are empty.  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 20 5:30am EDT by THE CITY That’s the contention of officials at the city’s housing agency, who shared with THE CITY […] The post NYC Had 88,830 Vacant Rent-Stabilized Apartments Last Year, City Housing Agency Estimates appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

A New Frisson Espresso Location Is Brewing in Hell’s Kitchen

In steaming hot coffee news, neighborhood java favorite Frisson Espresso has expanded to include a second location at W44th Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, open now and also serving up new food items!  Run by best friends Tulian Sanchez and Robert Melo, Frisson was already a go-to for West Siders seeking a caffeine fix […] The post A New Frisson Espresso Location Is Brewing in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen in the Frame as New York’s Film Production Ramps Up

Hell’s Kitchen has had something of a checkered history with the TV and movie industry — back in 2015, Netflix was filming Daredevil and Jessica Jones mostly in Brooklyn, FFS! In a recent plot twist, a new Columbia Pictures movie called Brooklyn took over seven blocks of the neighborhood as film and TV production roars […] The post Hell’s Kitchen in the Frame as New York’s Film Production Ramps Up appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Ryder, the Carriage Horse Who Made Summer Headlines After Collapsing on 9th Avenue, Has Died

Ryder, the Central Park carriage horse who dramatically collapsed on 9th Avenue in August, has been euthanized, a campaign group against the animals’ use in the city and a rescue charity announced Monday. Campaigners NYCLASS and welfare group Unbridled Heroes said the 26-year-old gelding had been diagnosed with “a variety of serious medical conditions that […] The post Ryder, the Carriage Horse Who Made Summer Headlines After Collapsing on 9th Avenue, Has Died appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

That’s Appetizing! Russ & Daughters To Bring Famous Lox and Schmears To Hudson Yards￼

One of Manhattan’s most famous smoked fish purveyors is coming to Hudson Yards as Russ & Daughters opens a new cafe on the West Side. The Lower East Side fixture will open in the spring at 50 Hudson Yards, on the corner of 34th Street and Tenth Avenue, at the base of the 58-story office […] The post That’s Appetizing! Russ & Daughters To Bring Famous Lox and Schmears To Hudson Yards￼ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

THE RIDE Theatrical Entertainment Bus Exits the Streets of New York on Sunday

On February 25, 2020 THE RIDE welcomed the millionth customer aboard its custom-built entertainment bus. After a bumpy ride through the pandemic, it will take one last trip on the streets of New York this Sunday. After 30,414 performances, THE RIDE has hit the brakes. In an announcement on their website, THE RIDE said: “This […] The post THE RIDE Theatrical Entertainment Bus Exits the Streets of New York on Sunday appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

The Height of Fun? Work Begins on 1,067ft Theater District Supertall Boasting Disneyland-Style Ride

Is it a screwdriver? A power tool? Wall-E come to life? No! It’s the architect’s vision for a corner site on 8th Avenue and W46th Street, where work has begun on what will be a 1,067ft tower housing a hotel, an observation deck — and Manhattan’s first theme-park style “drop ride.” The concept sketch for […] The post The Height of Fun? Work Begins on 1,067ft Theater District Supertall Boasting Disneyland-Style Ride  appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Power to the People! Solar Panels Installed on Hell’s Kitchen Rooftops Save Energy and Cash

Think solar panels are only for suburban sprawl McMansions? Think again. While it does require owning your apartment (or having a really collaborative landlord), New Yorkers can install energy efficient and cash-saving panels, wallpaper designer and West Sider Alexis Audette told W42ST.  Audette, who lives in a co-op on W48th Street between 9th and 10th […] The post Power to the People! Solar Panels Installed on Hell’s Kitchen Rooftops Save Energy and Cash appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Stumped New Yorkers Wait Years to Get Trees Planted — But You Can Pay $1,800 to Cut the Line

During the day, sunlight bounced off the concrete overpass outside Santosh Chandrasekaran’s apartment in Briarwood, Queens, and spilled into his window, overheating the home he shared with his wife. Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Oct 11 7:04am EDT by THE CITY A few weeks after moving in, Chandrasekaran saw a […] The post Stumped New Yorkers Wait Years to Get Trees Planted — But You Can Pay $1,800 to Cut the Line appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Button Up! Garment District’s Famous Sculpture to Get a New Pop Art Look

One of Midtown’s most famous pieces of public art is getting a radical new look — with a “magical” thread joining the Garment District Button and Needle. The new version of the artwork will begin to take shape next week on the corner of W39th Street and 7th Avenue. The famous kiosk has been on […] The post Button Up! Garment District’s Famous Sculpture to Get a New Pop Art Look appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

At Pure Paws, Dr Stephanie Liff Treats Furry Friends as Family

At this year’s reader-backed W42ST Best of Awards, Hell’s Kitchen’s passionate, particular pet owners picked Pure Paws as their purrfect veterinary care business. W42ST caught up with Dr Stephanie Liff to learn more about the veterinary group’s pet care philosophy and creating a creature community in the neighborhood.  Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Dr Liff studied […] The post At Pure Paws, Dr Stephanie Liff Treats Furry Friends as Family appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

City Lists Two More Hell’s Kitchen Hotels to Welcome Migrants While Local Schools Struggle with Influx

The City Council has earmarked two vacant Hell’s Kitchen hotels to become Response and Relief Centers for migrants — as local schools report difficulties in dealing with the influx of families. The City Council released a list of 10 vacant hotels that could come into play as Response and Relief Centers for asylum seekers. The […] The post City Lists Two More Hell’s Kitchen Hotels to Welcome Migrants While Local Schools Struggle with Influx appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Michelin Star-Winning Korean Restaurant Mari is on a Roll

Hell’s Kitchen’s much-lauded Korean cuisine and Chef Sungchul Shim have earned another Michelin star, with neighborhood newcomer Mari joining its 10th Avenue stablemate Kochi in the culinary firmament. Mari (679 9th Ave – between W46/47th St) and Kochi (652 10th Ave – corner of W46th St) were given their Michelin stars last night at a glittering […] The post Michelin Star-Winning Korean Restaurant Mari is on a Roll appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
798
Followers
373
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy