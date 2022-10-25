‘Mamma Mia!’ Tickets for Colchester High School’s fun-filled November musical go on sale today at noon

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colchestersun.com
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Where: Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St, Essex Junction. Details: Craft, knit and crochet with adult fiber enthusiasts in the main room by the fireplace every Saturday. This is not an introduction to knitting program but a chance to practice your craft and perhaps make new friends. Trunk or Treat. When:...
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A $549,000 three bedroom home in Milton with a well designed kitchen
This house in Milton has been outfitted with a high end, custom kitchen from Woodstock Kitchens that comes with quartz countertops. There are also two guest bedrooms and a primary bedroom. Bedrooms: 3. Price: $549,000. Square Feet: 2,524. HIGHLIGHTS: professionally designed kitchen, quartz countertops, primary bedroom. Listed by Robert Foley...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a $349,900 house in Colchester Village with a large backyard
This three bedroom house in Colchester has a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and new GE stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a sunroom and there is a warm natural gas fireplace included with the house. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $349,900. Square Feet: 1,132. HIGHLIGHTS: natural gas...
Barton Chronicle
A successful hunt
Fifteen-year-old Garrett Perron shows off the deer he bagged during youth hunting weekend. The Barton youth shot the 149-pound doe in Glover. His uncle Shawn Perron accompanied Garrett and was clearly proud of his nephew’s accomplishment. Photo courtesy of Dan Perron.
colchestersun.com
‘Reveling in the moment:’ Colchester’s Sally Hoerr lands spot on brand new professional hockey team in Montreal
Sally Hoerr decided she wanted to try for professional hockey much later than most people. Originally from Colchester with roots in Colchester Hockey, Hoerr was in her final year as a player at Liberty University when she began traveling to showcases for professional teams, one in New Jersey and another in Buffalo. She received no’s from both.
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
colchestersun.com
Josh's House in Colchester receives $10,000 donation for food program, wheelchair accessible van
ST. ALBANS — Thanks to the more than 1,500 community members who showed up for a day of music, the Afterglow Foundation was able to give away $61,000 to local suicide prevention efforts. The Josh Pallotta Fund received $10,000 of those dollars. Andrea Gagner-Murphy, executive development director, said the...
colchestersun.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Colchester Community Food Shelf donors
This letter is from Marcia Devino, president of the Colchester Community Food Shelf's board of directors. There are so many thank you messages for those of you who have donated to the Colchester Food Shelf:. Thank you so much to all those who donate grocery items. As we all know,...
basementmedicine.org
Where there’s death, there’s Hope
Upon a bed of stone, two lovers lie, eternally conversing, unbeknownst to human eyes. What a slab of granite once was is now a memory cemented in time. For decades, these two lovers have been admiring one another, while the locals and leaf peepers alike take notice to the craftsmanship of our Barre granite stonecutters. The biblical verse, “Set me as a seal upon thine heart for love is strong as death,” is carved between the stone replica of William and Gwendolyn Halvosa.
Burlington's Battery Street Jeans a Lifeline for Those Who Need Free Clothes
Every week at Burlington thrift shop Battery Street Jeans, owner Stu Sporko gives away more than 1,000 articles of clothing. The items are placed outside the College Street store in a big wooden bin, new on the sidewalk this week. The container replaces a set of plastic receptacles. "Everything I...
Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont
The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
mynbc5.com
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
colchestersun.com
Colchester resident Dick Pecor awarded the state's most prestigious recreation award
Colchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Vice Chair Dick Pecor received the most prestigious recreation award in the state. At this year’s Vermont Conference on Recreation, Pecor was given the 2022 Theresa Brungardt Friend of Recreation Award. “Dick Pecor has made many outstanding contributions to parks and recreation and...
willistonobserver.com
Town Cobbler calls it a career
A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, sitting vacant and fenced off in downtown Burlington, could be razed and developed if the church gets its way. But those who want to save the building claim historic status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral.
pallspera.com
163 Allen Road Morristown, VT
This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
vermontbiz.com
Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol
20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
Addison Independent
Editorial: Saying ‘amen’ to a con
The venue spoke volumes. An evangelical church opened its door to a hell-and-brimstone charismatic preacher who scolded his flock with visions of ruin and damnation unless they rose up against the doubters and championed resurrection. The preacher was nationally known election-denier David Clements. The venue was the Valley Bible Church in East Middlebury last Wednesday, Oct. 19, as 35 mostly older, true believers sat in the pews eager to hear a conspiratorial message that urged them to revolt against today’s voting system.
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens
MONTPELIER — During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational cannabis store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
Comments / 0