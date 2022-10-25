ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

‘Mamma Mia!’ Tickets for Colchester High School’s fun-filled November musical go on sale today at noon

By Alek Fleury
colchestersun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colchestersun.com

Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Where: Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St, Essex Junction. Details: Craft, knit and crochet with adult fiber enthusiasts in the main room by the fireplace every Saturday. This is not an introduction to knitting program but a chance to practice your craft and perhaps make new friends. Trunk or Treat. When:...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Barton Chronicle

A successful hunt

Fifteen-year-old Garrett Perron shows off the deer he bagged during youth hunting weekend. The Barton youth shot the 149-pound doe in Glover. His uncle Shawn Perron accompanied Garrett and was clearly proud of his nephew’s accomplishment. Photo courtesy of Dan Perron.
BARTON, VT
colchestersun.com

‘Reveling in the moment:’ Colchester’s Sally Hoerr lands spot on brand new professional hockey team in Montreal

Sally Hoerr decided she wanted to try for professional hockey much later than most people. Originally from Colchester with roots in Colchester Hockey, Hoerr was in her final year as a player at Liberty University when she began traveling to showcases for professional teams, one in New Jersey and another in Buffalo. She received no’s from both.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
basementmedicine.org

Where there’s death, there’s Hope

Upon a bed of stone, two lovers lie, eternally conversing, unbeknownst to human eyes. What a slab of granite once was is now a memory cemented in time. For decades, these two lovers have been admiring one another, while the locals and leaf peepers alike take notice to the craftsmanship of our Barre granite stonecutters. The biblical verse, “Set me as a seal upon thine heart for love is strong as death,” is carved between the stone replica of William and Gwendolyn Halvosa.
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont

The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Town Cobbler calls it a career

A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
WILLISTON, VT
pallspera.com

163 Allen Road Morristown, VT

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
MORRISTOWN, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

What’s in a name: Jabe Pond

My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
HAGUE, NY
vermontbiz.com

Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol

20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
BRISTOL, VT
Addison Independent

Editorial: Saying ‘amen’ to a con

The venue spoke volumes. An evangelical church opened its door to a hell-and-brimstone charismatic preacher who scolded his flock with visions of ruin and damnation unless they rose up against the doubters and championed resurrection. The preacher was nationally known election-denier David Clements. The venue was the Valley Bible Church in East Middlebury last Wednesday, Oct. 19, as 35 mostly older, true believers sat in the pews eager to hear a conspiratorial message that urged them to revolt against today’s voting system.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Montpelier’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens

MONTPELIER — During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational cannabis store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy