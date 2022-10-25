ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots cast with 11 days to go before midterms

More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 46 states as of Friday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting turnout has kept pace with the 2018 midterm elections, but it’s too early to tell if total election turnout will meet or outpace that year’s record-breaking turnout, as the 2020 election cycle could have had significant impacts on voting habits.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House

The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery. Biden quickly called Speaker Pelosi with support after the “horrible attack,” and Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress condemned the assault.
BERKELEY, CA
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea

President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Democrats face tough choices as GOP’s House offensive moves deep into blue terrain

The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski’s district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed the spoiling of ballots that had already been cast. Voters who obtained an absentee ballot, but have not yet voted and want to obtain a new one, can still do that. The elections commission held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August detailing how an already cast ballot could be spoiled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase

The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy