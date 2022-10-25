Read full article on original website
Biden and Harris set to make rare joint campaign appearance for Pennsylvania Democrats
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will make a rare joint appearance on the campaign trail in Philadelphia Friday evening as they seek to boost Pennsylvania Democrats in the closing stretch of the election. Their visit comes at crucial time, with less than two weeks until Election Day,...
Schumer: Georgia Senate race ‘going downhill’ but Pennsylvania debate ‘didn’t hurt us too much’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday expressing some concern over Democratic prospects in Georgia in the final weeks before the midterm elections, but he remained hopeful about Pennsylvania after their nominee’s recent debate performance. “The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia. It’s...
With his own midterm ‘shellacking’ in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama‘s strong suit. During his time in the White House, the campaign seasons of 2010 and 2014 were among the lowest points of his presidency, as Democratic control of first the House and then the Senate washed away in some of the most humbling defeats of his time in office.
More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots cast with 11 days to go before midterms
More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 46 states as of Friday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting turnout has kept pace with the 2018 midterm elections, but it’s too early to tell if total election turnout will meet or outpace that year’s record-breaking turnout, as the 2020 election cycle could have had significant impacts on voting habits.
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery. Biden quickly called Speaker Pelosi with support after the “horrible attack,” and Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress condemned the assault.
Man who attacked speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi facing attempted homicide charge – live
Paul Pelosi was attacked at San Francisco home while House speaker was in Washington
5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea
President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
Democrats face tough choices as GOP’s House offensive moves deep into blue terrain
The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski’s district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed the spoiling of ballots that had already been cast. Voters who obtained an absentee ballot, but have not yet voted and want to obtain a new one, can still do that. The elections commission held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August detailing how an already cast ballot could be spoiled.
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase
The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Illinois...
