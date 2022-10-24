ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville pushing 90th anniversary for hosting the Georgia-Florida game, could that change?

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the biggest weeks in sports in Jacksonville, the Georgia-Florida game, is here at “the Bank”.

Jacksonville has hosted this game between the Gators and Bulldogs for almost 90 years. There are whispers that could change.

With the exception of two games in the ‘90s, the Georgia-Florida game has been held in Jacksonville every year since 1933. But during the summer, Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart said that Florida and Georgia should not have their annual showdown in Jacksonville anymore.

In July of this year Smart said he’s constantly competing against guys all across the SEC who host recruits at their biggest games.

He said “It’s an opportunity for us to bring these kids (recruits) that fly in from all over the country. What game do they want to see Georgia play? They’d like to see Georgia play Florida. They can’t do that.”

But according to 24/7, sports recruits for each school will be able to attend the game this year.

Residents around Jax think the Georgia-Florida game should stay put. For one thing, it brings in a lot of money to businesses catering to the crowd. Just think about hotels, restaurants and bars.

“Having it here locally brings in a lot of clientele. I’m a bartender and it really helps having that clientele come in,” says Ashley Gilchrist.

Just last year, Mayor Lenny Curry said the economic impact is at least $30 million. A city spokesperson added that Jax makes a good $400,000 in parking, food and beverages.

Another reason - it’s tradition. 89 years ago, Florida and Georgia agreed their annual matchup would be in Jax because both schools could access the city by railroad.

For some though, the Georgia-Florida game can be a hassle.

“I had worked at one of the hotels downtown and people would come back after the games and just be trashed. They would be very loud and even some fights in the garages,” says Donna Mitchell.

A joint statement today from the Gators and the Bulldogs said the annual game between both universities is an important tradition. “At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons.”

The Georgia-Florida game will be held this Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN 690

