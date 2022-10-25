Another jury is considering the fate of Steve Pankey in the second trial of a decades-old murder case. Pankey is suspected in the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley in 1984.The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on three of the four charges. Pankey pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder and faced four charges in the case including false reporting. He was arrested last year after Jonelle's remains were found earlier.In November of last year, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the two counts of murder...

