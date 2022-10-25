ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a “very high likelihood” he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing...
KSAT 12

Former Houston lawmaker Ron Wilson pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ron Wilson, a former Democrat lawmaker who served as a Houston state representative between 1977 and 2004, pleaded guilty on Thursday for trying to dodge federal income tax payments spanning over two decades.
CBS Denver

Jury considers fate of Steve Pankey in 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews

Another jury is considering the fate of Steve Pankey in the second trial of a decades-old murder case. Pankey is suspected in the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley in 1984.The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on three of the four charges.   Pankey pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder and faced four charges in the case including false reporting. He was arrested last year after Jonelle's remains were found earlier.In November of last year, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the two counts of murder...
