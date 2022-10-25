ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Valley View

Goodyear brewery medals at the Great American Beer Festival

The Saddle Mountain Brewing Company recently brewed its way to a fifth Great American Beer Festival medal in six years, with its now-iconic Scottish-style ale Taildragger Clan-Destine. Having earned the bronze medal back on Oct. 8, Taildragger Clan-Destine has proved itself yet again to be one of the most consistent...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Thrillist

15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix

Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Immersive Nutcracker coming to Scottsdale for holiday season

PHOENIX — A twist on a holiday classic is coming to the Valley through an immersive family-friendly experience. The “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle” is set to debut at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Scottsdale on Nov. 19. As visitors are immersed in approximately 500,000 cubic feet of...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill

A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Federal Pizza

In honor of National Pizza Month, Uptown Phoenix’s neighborhood staple, Federal Pizza, has just debuted new menu items like refreshing light bites, indulgent sweets and wood-fired pizzas packing some heat. A visit to Federal Pizza is never one that needs incentives. The Phoenix spot offers a cozy, candlelit environment...
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy