We're in for a good week of NFL football -- here's hoping the pregame fits live up to it. The action kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson has been his usual brilliant self this season, but the Ravens have alternated wins and losses and are looking to put together their first winning streak of the year. Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 3-4, coming off one of the worst losses of Brady's career, and could use a pick-me-up at home to avoid a three-game losing streak.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO