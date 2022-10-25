ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Technician Online

NC State Athletics’ winter sports names to know

As the fall sports season for NC State Athletics comes to a close, a new one begins. With winter sports right around the corner, here are the names of student athletes that you should keep your eye on. Men’s Basketball: Terquavion Smith. It was no secret that the NC...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024

The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

DJ Burns: Big South star turned ACC Newcomer

Following a miserable 11-21 season in 2021-22, NC State men’s basketball finished last in the ACC and set the school record for most losses in a single season. To bounce back, the Wolfpack will rely on several experienced transfers. One of these is graduate forward DJ Burns, who played the past three seasons with the Winthrop Eagles. Making the short trip from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burns is bringing experience, accolades and talent with him to Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State faculty member Jane Harrison wants to balance economy, environment in Raleigh City Council election

Dr. Jane Harrison, NC State’s North Carolina Sea Grant coastal economics specialist and graduate faculty member in the College of Natural Resources, is running for the District D seat of Raleigh’s City Council this November. Harrison hopes to use her expertise in economics and environmentalism as well as a faculty member of NC State to mold the rapidly developing area into a city for everyone.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm

It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

One down, one to go: Icepack participates in back-to-back tournaments on the road

Oct. 21 - Indiana University (6-5 L) The first game of the showcase weekend for the Icepack featured a lot of offense for both teams. NC State got off to a flaming hot start with a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period, which featured two goals from sophomore forward Zack Robinson and one to close out the period with just 1:39 left by freshman forward Zach Herman.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.

DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season

NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

EDITORIAL: NC State’s lack of transparency surrounding campus tragedies harms us all

Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of suicide and mental illness. In light of Tristan Burd and Ryan Bohner’s deaths, NC State needs to address its community when tragic events occur on campus. The University’s display of ignorance and lack of transparency causes more harm than good and actively spreads misinformation to the campus community.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy