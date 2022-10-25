Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ winter sports names to know
As the fall sports season for NC State Athletics comes to a close, a new one begins. With winter sports right around the corner, here are the names of student athletes that you should keep your eye on. Men’s Basketball: Terquavion Smith. It was no secret that the NC...
247Sports
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024
The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
With college basketball two weeks away, here are three areas where Duke needs answers
Duke is currently without its top two freshmen in 7-1 Dereck Lively and 6-7 Dariq Whitehead. While neither injury is expected to keep them out for many games this season, the situation impacts Duke’s planning.
Youth football team interrupted by shootings in Durham, searching for safe field to play
DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: WRAL News has learned after this story first ran Wednesday evening, a man reached out to the coach and discussed plans to donate so the team can rent out a new practice site. We're awaiting details on the amount of the donation. A youth...
Technician Online
DJ Burns: Big South star turned ACC Newcomer
Following a miserable 11-21 season in 2021-22, NC State men’s basketball finished last in the ACC and set the school record for most losses in a single season. To bounce back, the Wolfpack will rely on several experienced transfers. One of these is graduate forward DJ Burns, who played the past three seasons with the Winthrop Eagles. Making the short trip from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burns is bringing experience, accolades and talent with him to Raleigh.
Technician Online
NC State faculty member Jane Harrison wants to balance economy, environment in Raleigh City Council election
Dr. Jane Harrison, NC State’s North Carolina Sea Grant coastal economics specialist and graduate faculty member in the College of Natural Resources, is running for the District D seat of Raleigh’s City Council this November. Harrison hopes to use her expertise in economics and environmentalism as well as a faculty member of NC State to mold the rapidly developing area into a city for everyone.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm
It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
Technician Online
One down, one to go: Icepack participates in back-to-back tournaments on the road
Oct. 21 - Indiana University (6-5 L) The first game of the showcase weekend for the Icepack featured a lot of offense for both teams. NC State got off to a flaming hot start with a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period, which featured two goals from sophomore forward Zack Robinson and one to close out the period with just 1:39 left by freshman forward Zach Herman.
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.
DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
Technician Online
EDITORIAL: NC State’s lack of transparency surrounding campus tragedies harms us all
Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of suicide and mental illness. In light of Tristan Burd and Ryan Bohner’s deaths, NC State needs to address its community when tragic events occur on campus. The University’s display of ignorance and lack of transparency causes more harm than good and actively spreads misinformation to the campus community.
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
City of Raleigh purchases affordable housing to protect it from developers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rent in Wake County is rising, getting rid of hundreds of affordable housing units every year. In the last 10 years, Wake County has lost nearly 45,000 housing units renting for less than $1,000 dollars a month. In 2010, there were more than 90,000 rentals for less than $1,000 a month in Wake County.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
