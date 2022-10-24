Read full article on original website
David Haney ’23 has experienced firsthand the challenges that military veterans face in transitioning to college. Now the Aggie is committed to helping other student veterans pursue their education at Texas A&M University through his work with Veteran Aggie Leaders for Outreach, Research & Resources (VALOR2), a program through the Division of Student Affairs’ Don & Kellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center (VRSC).
First-year Aggies and twin sisters Ani and Malaya Mitchell don’t remember their first stay near Texas A&M University – they were only 18 months old at the time. It was 2005 and Hurricane Katrina had ravaged their hometown of New Orleans. Like many families, theirs evacuated to Texas, finding a temporary home in Bryan.
This academic program is only for commissioned officers currently serving in the United States Army and approved by The United States Military Academy at West Point officials. Our program is a highly specialized, intensive one-year master’s track, with an emphasis in West Point Faculty Development, on advanced, pragmatic training for Army Officers intending to join the West Point teaching faculty in their physical education and training program.
Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School will hold a ceremony to break ground on the expansion to its new Business Education Complex (BEC) at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The ceremony will include a short program emceed by Texas A&M Foundation President Tyson Voelkel ’96 that will feature speeches by Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, recently retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts ’85, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris ’22 and Mays Interim Dean Ricky Griffin.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
Featuring state-of-the-art robotics, remote sensing and data-capturing capabilities, Texas A&M AgriLife Research has launched “the future of agricultural research” with its multi-million dollar Automated Precision Phenotyping Greenhouse on the Texas A&M University campus in Bryan-College Station. The greenhouse is part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Plant Growth and...
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
College Station, TX is not a fun place to be right now as a football fan. After Texas A&M signed what was hyped up by many to be the greatest recruiting class of all time, most people expected Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies to build off of the success they had last year. They may have gone 8-4, but beating last year's Alabama team was no small feat.
Texas, by all accounts, is the hub of football at all three levels of the sport. Love them or hate them, the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys are among the most recognizable brands in the entire sport, and Texas High School football takes a backseat to nobody. There are 12...
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
Texas A&M University operates one of the largest campus data networks in the country and is embarking on a three-year, multi-million-dollar effort to modernize it with 6E technology. The new “Next Generation Aggie Network” will transform the campus digital experience by providing faster, consistent wireless signals across campus. It will...
1. Texas A&M (3-4) The Aggies were ranked #6 in the preseason ranking and last week had their worst loss of the year 30-24 to the South Carolina Gamecocks which is their first loss to that team since they moved into the SEC in 2012. Another bad loss they had was the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on September 10.
Last week saw the return of a beloved fall tradition as the Aggie Corn Maze welcomed its first visitors of the season. Despite the dry conditions plaguing crops across the state this year, student volunteers from the Texas A&M Agronomy Society were committed to making the annual maze a success. Trenton Sulak, who serves as the Agronomy Society’s corn maze chair, said the 3.5-acre plot of corn on F&B Road has required plenty of special care and maintenance to become maze-worthy.
We’re way past a quarterback problem at Texas A&M. We’ve reached a Churchillian level of discomfort in College Station. “Those that fail to learn from history,” the great Winston Churchill once said, “are doomed to repeat it.”. Welcome, everyone, to Jimbo Fisher’s history lesson. This...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
