College Station, TX is not a fun place to be right now as a football fan. After Texas A&M signed what was hyped up by many to be the greatest recruiting class of all time, most people expected Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies to build off of the success they had last year. They may have gone 8-4, but beating last year's Alabama team was no small feat.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO