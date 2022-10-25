Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Treasurer hopefuls focus on steadying county
The candidates competing for Boone County treasurer have a common goal in mind for a seat that has seen seven officers in 11 years: stability. Dustin Stanton, 30, the most recent arrival to the seat, was appointed to the position in April after previous Treasurer Tom Darrough took an opportunity to work with a nonprofit. Stanton has emphasized his standing as current treasurer in reference to Boone County departments’ frequent changes in leadership.
Boone County Prosecutor says Wilson cold case will be charged under 1984 statutes
James F. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman in northeast Columbia. The post Boone County Prosecutor says Wilson cold case will be charged under 1984 statutes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Parson discusses plans to help Wooldridge community
Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said. He was joined by 4th...
Columbia Missourian
DNA for a family tree links Columbia man to 38-year-old crime
A former Columbia resident who now lives in North Carolina was arrested Thursday in his Mooresville home after his DNA was liked to a rape kit from a cold case from 1984. The Columbia Police Department said at a news conference that James Fredrick Wilson was arrested after a Washington genealogical archaeologist identified his DNA from a family tree the genealogical archaeologist was creating for a client.
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
Columbia Missourian
Local business owner Leipard running for presiding commissioner seat
When Boone County presiding commissioner candidate Connie Leipard goes door-knocking, she often ends up chatting with residents for a few minutes about life, dogs, traveling or whatever comes up after she tells them about her campaign. One of her priorities if elected is to go out into the community to...
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia.
Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's Downtown Leadership Council voted in favor of the Columbia Police Department to use the Fusus software on Wednesday. The Fusus software would allow law enforcement to have access to both pubic and private surveillance cameras, body-worn cameras, drones and other feeds through the city. CPD would only use surveillance video on The post Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council votes in favor of CPD surveillance proposal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
abc17news.com
Flyers found on University of Missouri campus draw ire for racial messaging
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students have raised objections after flyers were posted on campus claiming "It's okay to be white" and "White Lives Matter." One of the flyers also said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." MU spokesman Christian Basi...
kjluradio.com
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
KOMU
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
Governor visits Wooldridge to see fire damage in person
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will survey the damage a wildfire inflicted on a Cooper County village from the air Wednesday. The post Governor visits Wooldridge to see fire damage in person appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Bob Nolte's attention to detail, work ethic a perfect fit for Recorder of Deeds
It is with great pleasure that I enthusiastically support Bob Nolte for the Boone County Recorder of Deeds. As the former Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, I had the opportunity to work with Bob in the Mizzou Athletics Department Compliance Office. He is an honest man who cared about providing the best customer service possible to our constituents. His computer skills assisted us tremendously in automating systems to streamline our processes and capture information in a useful format.
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house
Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
kjluradio.com
Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school
A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
Columbia Missourian
MU receiver Houston elevated to questionable against South Carolina
After missing the first seven games of the season with an undisclosed injury, MU wide receiver Demariyon Houston is now listed as questionable heading into the Tigers’ game against South Carolina. Houston transferred to Missouri from Hutchinson Community College this past offseason. Before that, he spent two seasons on Nebraska’s roster.
