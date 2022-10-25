Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the back, neck in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday night. Authorities say officers responded to the 2200 block of North Uber Street for a report of a person with a gun. A 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and...
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
fox29.com
Video: 4 suspects sought, reward offered in connection with deadly North Philadelphia shooting from January
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of four suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in North Philadelphia from earlier this year. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit released surveillance video of the alleged suspects as...
fox29.com
Video: 4 masked suspects sought in North Philadelphia shooting that left man in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify suspects caught on camera unloading dozens of shots in North Philadelphia last week. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of W. Allegheny Avenue on October 18 around 9:33 p.m. PREVIOUS: Police...
Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents
Court documents say two of the firearms Samir Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies at the hospital after being shot in the head, jaw in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kensington on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street. Police say a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was shot in the head and jaw. MORE...
Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher
Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.
fox29.com
Police: More than 20 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is working on learning more about a shooting that left two people injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on E Clearfield Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Monday around 10:29 p.m. According to police, more than 20 shots were fired.
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
Montco DA will seek death penalty for man accused of killing pregnant ex-girlfriend
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for a Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend at a gas station in King of Prussia.
2 Bridgeton, NJ, Men Found Guilty in Stray Bullet Killing of 9-year-old Girl
Authorities in Cumberland County say two men now potentially face decades in prison in connection to the stray bullet killing of a 9-year-old girl in 2018. On Wednesday, 29-year-old Michael Elliot and 23-year-old Zahmere McKoy, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree reckless manslaughter.
Pa. man ambushed and killed instructor after failing FedEx promotional test: report
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a North Philadelphia man, disgruntled at being denied a promotion at FedEx, ambushed and killed the instructor who opted not to promote him, prosecutors in Delaware County said Tuesday. The suspect is 59-year-old Keith Blount, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gun crimes...
billypenn.com
Deputy charged with selling firearms; Phillies ball girls loving life; School board halts $5M Yondr contract | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Sheriff’s deputy arrested for selling black market firearms. How are guns ending up on Philadelphia streets? It appears in some cases, from law...
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
