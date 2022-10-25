Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
City votes to extend 2021-2022 budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to once again extend use of the 2021-2022 budget, this time through January, as preparations of the budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year — already four months along — are finalized. The Council voted 4-1, on Tuesday, for the extension,...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City eyes station for charging electric vehicles
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city is looking to provide a public charging station for electric vehicles, using state grant funds. The City Council, on Tuesday, approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kern Council of Governments, the agency that distributes state and federal transportation-related funds, including those under the state’s Clean Transportation Program.
Antelope Valley Press
There’s a new police chief in Cal City: Jesse Hightower
CALIFORNIA CITY — After seven months, the California City Police Department has a new chief, one selected from within its own ranks. Lt. Jesse Hightower was sworn in as chief, on Tuesday, after the City Council approved his appointment.
Antelope Valley Press
Learn about Gigafy Lancaster, Nov. 2
LANCASTER — Race Communications, which is building a fiber-optic cable network in the city, will hold a “Gigafy Lancaster” town hall event, on Nov. 2, for community members to meet company officials and ask questions about the project and the possibility of California’s very first 10 gigabits per second network.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster District to host substance abuse town hall
LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will hold a virtual and in-person parent town hall on Facts about Substance Abuse, today, at the Park View Educational Complex. The town hall is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., in the gymnasium, 44327 Fig Ave.
Antelope Valley Press
Rate Assistance Program will aid more customers
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills. The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.
Antelope Valley Press
Retrieving prescriptions at EAFB gets easier
PALMDALE — There’s a new service for area military members and retirees who are insured under TRICARE, enabling them to get prescriptions without making the trek to Edwards Air Force Base. The Script Center, a self-serve kiosk, is open at Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, where members...
Antelope Valley Press
Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over invalid signatures
LOS ANGELES — Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón obtained an expedited hearing, Tuesday, on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid, in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
Antelope Valley Press
Get rid of old drugs safely at Kaiser
PALMDALE — Residents across the Antelope Valley are invited to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unneeded medications, on Saturday, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, 4502 East Ave. S.
Antelope Valley Press
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Adelanto
ADELANTO — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, Monday, after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD hopefuls rake in contributions
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District candidates Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez are collecting thousands of dollars in last-minutes campaign contributions as the Nov. 8 general election draws near. Both candidates have been endorsed by Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilman Juan Carrillo. Corona is...
Antelope Valley Press
200 honored at Golden Bell Awards
LANCASTER — As part of its nearly 100-year-old efforts to destigmatize mental health and raise awareness about the ability to recover from mental health challenges, Mental Health America of Los Angeles recognized the accomplishments of those it serves at its annual Golden Bell Awards. For the past 21 years,...
Antelope Valley Press
Plenty of events through Veterans Day
By this time next week, we will be well and truly into the window of veteran celebrations and support events wrapped around Veterans Day in the Antelope Valley. It starts, this weekend, and ends as we prepare for Thanksgiving. On Sunday, with his caregivers and help from American Legion Auxiliary...
Antelope Valley Press
A surprise from Prize Patrol
PALMDALE — Carol McCrea was on the phone with her daughter, Tuesday afternoon, when the doorbell camera showed someone with a bouquet of roses at her door. At first, she figured it was a florist, but a second look revealed helium balloons.
Antelope Valley Press
Big Hindu holiday celebrated
LANCASTER — About 150 people celebrated Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, on Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley. The event was hosted by Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley.
Antelope Valley Press
’Runners fall to Washington Union in 2nd round of playoffs
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team ran into a familiar nemesis on Thursday night: the second round of the playoffs. The Roadrunners have never advanced past the second round in the postseason and the affliction continued, as Rosamond lost in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 to Washington Union in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 second-round match at Rosamond High School.
Antelope Valley Press
Desert Christian, Vasquez top Heritage League Finals
PALMDALE — A pair of Desert Christian freshmen took first place in both the boys and girls cross country races at the Heritage League Finals on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park. Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim easily won the boys race by one minute and 30 seconds, giving him...
Antelope Valley Press
Battle for the East
LANCASTER — The East of Division Championship at Eastside High School was far from a typical cross country meet. It featured a pace car, as a coach drove a golf cart in front of the leaders on the course, which was two and a half laps around the campus, finishing on the track surrounding the football field.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster clinches first girls tennis title
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team clinched its first Golden League title in school history with a 16-2 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College. The Eagles (13-0 GL) have a chance to win the title with an undefeated record when they take on Quartz Hill (11-2) on Thursday. Lancaster defeated Quartz Hill for the first time in school history, 11-7, earlier this season.
Antelope Valley Press
Roadrunners advance
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team admittedly suffered some playoff jitters to start its first-round match against North High on Tuesday night. The Roadrunners lost the opening set and went to a tiebreaker in the second set, before regaining its strength of team play.
