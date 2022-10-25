ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Learn about Gigafy Lancaster, Nov. 2

LANCASTER — Race Communications, which is building a fiber-optic cable network in the city, will hold a “Gigafy Lancaster” town hall event, on Nov. 2, for community members to meet company officials and ask questions about the project and the possibility of California’s very first 10 gigabits per second network.
Rate Assistance Program will aid more customers

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills. The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.
AVUHSD hopefuls rake in contributions

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District candidates Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez are collecting thousands of dollars in last-minutes campaign contributions as the Nov. 8 general election draws near. Both candidates have been endorsed by Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilman Juan Carrillo. Corona is...
Retrieving prescriptions at EAFB gets easier

PALMDALE — There’s a new service for area military members and retirees who are insured under TRICARE, enabling them to get prescriptions without making the trek to Edwards Air Force Base. The Script Center, a self-serve kiosk, is open at Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, where members...
200 honored at Golden Bell Awards

LANCASTER — As part of its nearly 100-year-old efforts to destigmatize mental health and raise awareness about the ability to recover from mental health challenges, Mental Health America of Los Angeles recognized the accomplishments of those it serves at its annual Golden Bell Awards. For the past 21 years,...
Big Hindu holiday celebrated

LANCASTER — About 150 people celebrated Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, on Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley. The event was hosted by Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley.
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million

A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com

How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
Get rid of old drugs safely at Kaiser

PALMDALE — Residents across the Antelope Valley are invited to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unneeded medications, on Saturday, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, 4502 East Ave. S.
CBS LA

1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School

At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students. 
Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over invalid signatures

LOS ANGELES — Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón obtained an expedited hearing, Tuesday, on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid, in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
