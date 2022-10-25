Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Learn about Gigafy Lancaster, Nov. 2
LANCASTER — Race Communications, which is building a fiber-optic cable network in the city, will hold a “Gigafy Lancaster” town hall event, on Nov. 2, for community members to meet company officials and ask questions about the project and the possibility of California’s very first 10 gigabits per second network.
Antelope Valley Press
Rate Assistance Program will aid more customers
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills. The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD hopefuls rake in contributions
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District candidates Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez are collecting thousands of dollars in last-minutes campaign contributions as the Nov. 8 general election draws near. Both candidates have been endorsed by Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilman Juan Carrillo. Corona is...
Antelope Valley Press
Retrieving prescriptions at EAFB gets easier
PALMDALE — There’s a new service for area military members and retirees who are insured under TRICARE, enabling them to get prescriptions without making the trek to Edwards Air Force Base. The Script Center, a self-serve kiosk, is open at Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, where members...
Antelope Valley Press
200 honored at Golden Bell Awards
LANCASTER — As part of its nearly 100-year-old efforts to destigmatize mental health and raise awareness about the ability to recover from mental health challenges, Mental Health America of Los Angeles recognized the accomplishments of those it serves at its annual Golden Bell Awards. For the past 21 years,...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor contradicts himself on City’s use of ARPA funds to pay down water bills
An Inglewood resident called into the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting asking how American Rescue Plan Acts (ARPA) funds were used to pay off balances for past due water bills. In typical fashion, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts contradicted himself on how those funds were used. The Sept. 6...
Antelope Valley Press
Big Hindu holiday celebrated
LANCASTER — About 150 people celebrated Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, on Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley. The event was hosted by Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
Antelope Valley Press
Get rid of old drugs safely at Kaiser
PALMDALE — Residents across the Antelope Valley are invited to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unneeded medications, on Saturday, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, 4502 East Ave. S.
Effort to Recall Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Filed
A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk's Office confirmed.
1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School
At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students.
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Airport Invites Community to Airfield for Annual Festival of Flight on Oct. 29
LONG BEACH, CA – Long Beach Airport’s (LGB) award-winning Festival of Flight is coming back in for a landing Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Thousands of attendees are expected at the popular family-friendly event featuring static aircraft displays, children’s activities, live music, food and beer trucks, and helicopter rides for purchase.
LAist
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
Antelope Valley Press
Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over invalid signatures
LOS ANGELES — Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón obtained an expedited hearing, Tuesday, on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid, in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
Comments / 0