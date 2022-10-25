Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
Driver killed after barreling through fence in Torrance
Police were investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Torrance Thursday after a truck drove through a fence, nearly smashing into a home. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary. The driver was killed. It is possible others were injured in the crash. Witnesses said a white pickup truck speeding down Artesia Boulevard hit the back of a black pickup truck before barrelling into the fence. The driver of the black pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. "The sound of the accident itself is what really got us up," said a witness Thursday. "We heard the initial impact and then we heard a gentleman screaming."Artesia Boulevard was closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued.
2urbangirls.com
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Three people were killed in a wrong-way driver traffic collision involving fire on the 15 Freeway late Monday night, Oct. 24, in… Read more "3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway"
foxla.com
Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City eyes station for charging electric vehicles
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city is looking to provide a public charging station for electric vehicles, using state grant funds. The City Council, on Tuesday, approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kern Council of Governments, the agency that distributes state and federal transportation-related funds, including those under the state’s Clean Transportation Program.
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
KTLA.com
Filmmakers seek return of stolen cameras after theft during East L.A. Classic
A young filmmaker was just looking to give back to his alma mater by doing what he learned during his time at Garfield High School: help capture footage of the East L.A. Classic last week. The rivalry game was intended to be captured by Mario Ramirez, who was invited by...
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
KTLA.com
Man dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Fullerton
A 29-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-car crash in Fullerton Sunday afternoon. The crash at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place took place at about 2:45 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said in a press release. According to authorities, the 29-year-old man was driving a dark...
$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder
Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
