Fortune

‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’

By Alice Hearing
 3 days ago

The metaverse is bad. That’s according to several high-profile industry figures, and the founder of VR headset startup Oculus is the latest to bluntly put it down.

“I don’t think it’s a good product,” Palmer Luckey said of Meta’s core metaverse offering, Horizon Worlds, at the Wall Street Journal’ s Tech Live conference.

Oculus was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion as part of the company’s hugely expensive and near decade-long pursuit of its virtual reality universe. Luckey, who was fired from Facebook in 2016, now runs the security and defense product startup Anduril Industries.

“It’s not good, it’s not fun…Most people on the team would agree it’s not a good product,” he said, alluding to leaked internal memos revealing that staff are barely interested, and that it’s suffering from glitches.

Zuckerberg’s ‘project car’

But it’s not just the quality that has drawn criticism from all angles; Meta is so far losing a lot of money on Mark Zuckerberg’s push into the technology.

“Mark Zuckerberg is the number one virtual reality fan in the world,” Luckey said. “He’s put in more money and time to it than anyone ever in history.”

In 2021 alone, Meta invested $10 billion in the metaverse, and is expected to lose another $10 billion this year.

As a result, profits and faith in the company are dropping significantly. Since the company changed its name to Meta in 2021, Zuckerberg’s personal net worth has dropped by more than $70 billion, while as of Monday, Meta’s shares are down over 60% year to date.

Luckey lamented Zuckerberg’s intense push toward VR, likening the metaverse to the CEO’s “project car”—an incredibly expensive hobby that you ultimately lose money on.

“You hack at it, and maybe no one else sees the value…Will they stumble? Yeah, sure. Will they waste money? Will they add things to their project car that they later hack off? Yes.”

Despite the criticism, Luckey believes the metaverse could still succeed since there’s enough money involved to streamline the current issues.

“It is terrible today, but it could be amazing in the future,” he said. “Zuckerberg will put the money in to do it. They’re in the best position of anyone to win in the long run.”

Comments / 57

Independent Alumnus
3d ago

The censorship on Meta is beyond radical. If you trigger one person with any conservative thought, you're banned for 30 days...

Reply(21)
37
AJK
3d ago

I read another article that said Facebook has been threatening to fire employees if they don’t log into and work in the Metaverse. That right there speaks volumes.

Reply(3)
13
Your room smells like ass
3d ago

Mark Zuckerturd seems like he’s uncomfortable around people. So the VR metaverse is just his pet project to creat his own world to escape reality.

Reply(3)
12
Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
