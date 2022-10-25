ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
WWD

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
hiphop-n-more.com

Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million

Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
wegotthiscovered.com

Adidas executive calls out own company for not dropping Kanye West

Multiple brands have made the move to cut ties with Kanye West following his recent anti-Semitic comments and hate speech. However, Adidas has so far held back on cutting ties with the artist, causing the brand’s stock to nosedive. Now, one of the executives publicly called out the fashion brand for not doing better.
thebrag.com

Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence

Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Footwear News

Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists

For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

adidas Severs Ties With Ye, Claims Ownership Of All Yeezy Designs

On Tuesday morning, adidas announced it had terminated its contractual relationship with the being formerly known as “Kanye West,” effective immediately. Announcement of the decision cites intolerance of antisemitism as the reason it was made, but the company had been reviewing its relationship with Ye for the past month, a process prompted by the adidas Yeezy frontman’s public slander and ridicule of the Three Stripes and several of its employees.
Footwear News

Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff

In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
TheDailyBeast

Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West

When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status as Adidas, GAP Cut Ties After Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye "Ye" West has officially lost his billionaire status. Forbes reported Tuesday that West is no longer on their billionaires' list now that his partnership with Adidas is over. The sportswear company officially decided to end their partnership with West, releasing a statement Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling West's recent comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
CBS DFW

Adidas faces key question: What is Yeezy without Ye?

Adidas' move to part ways with Ye over his antisemitic comments raises questions about the future of one of the world's most coveted, and commercially valuable, sneaker brands.In the short term, the sudden split effectively ends production of all Yeezy products by the German sportswear giant, dealing a significant financial blow to Adidas. Yeezy accounted for about 10% of the company's annual revenue, while Adidas said that terminating its deal with Ye will put a $246 million hit in its bottom line this year alone.Moving forward, Adidas could continue to release new shoe designs that evoke Yeezy's brand — minus the...
TIME

Adidas' Initial Silence on Kanye West Is a Cautionary Tale for Other Brands

Greenblatt is CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League. He is the author of It Could Happen Here: Why America is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable. The news earlier this week that Adidas had become the latest company to end a product relationship with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was neither surprising nor unexpected. Pressure was mounting in the wake of Ye’s conspiratorial antisemitic remarks, and the walls were closing in on him as more and more celebrities and other public figures spoke out.
WWD

Karlie Kloss Voices Support for Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye

Karlie Kloss shared her thoughts on Adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York. “I’m glad Adidas did the right thing,” Kloss said during her conversation at the summit when asked for her reaction to the news, which was revealed by the brand earlier in the day.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWFront Row at Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear brand said in a statement....
jewishbusinessnews.com

Adidas and Peloton Both Dump Kanye West

Two more fashion brands have dumped Kanye West over his recent anti-semitic rants. Both Adidas and Peloton have parted ways with the rap musician. The news comes just a few days after Balenciaga, the luxury fashion firm, severed its ties with the controversial musician. Kanye West, the former Mr. Kim...

