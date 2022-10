Woman carjacked in Bucktown 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two men are wanted for carjacking a woman in Bucktown.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a woman was securing a gate near Damen and Mclean when two men approached and demanded the keys to her SUV.

The suspects drove away in her vehicle, followed by an accomplice driving a white Nissan Pathfinder.

No injuries were reported.