Read full article on original website
Sharonkay
3d ago
More Trumpers that want to destroy America and take away your rights. What about my rights to my body. Vote Blue 💙 if you want rights to your own body. how about fighting for those rights, Vega is a Traitor to women, all of Frumpies followers. 🤮🤮🤮
Reply(14)
11
Brian Satyr
3d ago
Vega like Hershell Walker has no solutions to any of the issues. When asked how she will solve something she has no answers are no plan. Like how you going to solve infation? She says... Stop any rebuilding the infrastructure by Democrats. Stopping others solutions is not offering any solutions.
Reply(10)
5
Kyle Littleton
3d ago
Ted Cruz? That's who you brought to speak on your behalf? THAT'S the big name? Sounds like someone needs saving..
Reply
9
Related
Dan Cox’s red-meat campaign leads to questions about his endgame
The Republican gubernatorial hopeful has failed to do many of the things a candidate who wants to win would do, observers say. The post Dan Cox’s red-meat campaign leads to questions about his endgame appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’
Democratic and Republican voters say they're sorry to see Gov. Larry Hogan (R) go. The post Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WJLA
New poll shows Moore, Brown, Lierman have commanding leads in statewide races
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll released by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows that Democrat Wes Moore has maintained his sizeable lead against Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland governor's race. The results come as early voting begins in the state Thursday. The poll shows...
Virginia’s watchdog agency investigating state contract for Youngkin tourism ad
Virginia's state inspector general is looking into whether government funds were wasted and if procurement rules were followed.
WJLA
New York's 'tightening' gubernatorial race has Dems 'frantic' in home stretch, report says
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — New polling ahead of Election Day suggests the Empire State may turn red for the first time in nearly two decades, which reportedly has the Democratic Party "frantic." New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, has seen her lead over her Republican challenger, Congressman...
wvtf.org
Early votes in Virginia aren't counted early, but they are processed
Early votes are not counted early. But, they are processed early. None of Virginia's votes are counted until after the polls close at 7pm on election night. But even though they haven't been tallied, they will have been processed. All the envelopes will have been opened, all the signatures checked and the only thing really left to do at that point is hit the button to count the votes.
WTOP
Va. attorney general exploring ‘legal remedies’ after thousands get wrong voting location
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said that thousands of voters receiving incorrect voting information is “unacceptable.”. Miyares is frustrated with the vendor that made the mistake, said a spokeswoman for his office, Victoria LaCivita. “Our office is working with the Department of Elections in exploring all legal remedies against...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
Republican Montgomery County Executive candidate Reardon Sullivan thinks he has a shot in the race in Democratic county
Editor’s Note: For a longer version of the video above, scroll to the bottom of the story. ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Reardon Sullivan grew up in a family of Democrats. But taxes, the businessman who runs his own architectural engineering firm here said, drove him to the Republican side. Now the political novice […]
WJLA
Fairfax Co. leaders call for investigation into Va. Dept. of Elections' incorrect mailer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County leaders are now calling for a "full investigation" after the Virginia Department of Elections mistakenly directed more than 30,000 Northern Virginia voters to the wrong polling place. The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that a "printing issue" was to blame...
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure. Voters have a choice to legalize cannabis for...
More than 500 DC voters sent incorrect ballot, adding to string of voting issues across the DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With midterm elections right around the corner, voters are gearing up to head to the polls or mail in their ballots; but incorrect ballots were sent out to D.C. voters just a little over a week before early voting starts here in the District. D.C. is the latest area to […]
WJLA
'This is why you're free' | Burke, Va. man arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was arrested on Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Henos Woldemichael, 21, of Burke, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during the breach on the U.S....
West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1
(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
wypr.org
Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland
Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
WJLA
Descano unveils new online way to track bonds given to defendants in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano is giving 7 News a front-row seat with his new interactive database so that the public can follow how his office advises judges on what type of bond violent and non-violent offenders receive during court hearings. "What you...
What happens after Virginia’s public comment on transgender student policies closes?
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
Comments / 52