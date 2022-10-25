Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, is continuing its investment in AI and innovation with a new tech hub opening. Based in Milan, Italy, the tech hub is the third of its kind for the business. The other two are based in Paris, France and Barcelona, Spain. The latest hub will focus on AI to accelerate the wefox strategy. The team will build and deploy cutting edge innovation that continues to break trends in insurtech and disrupt the insurance industry whilst endorsing wefox as a significant tech player.

2 DAYS AGO