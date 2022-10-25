Read full article on original website
FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2023 Class
Applications are now being accepted for the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program co-founded by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage financial technology companies accelerate product and business development through collaboration with top financial services and venture capital firms.
How Can Institutions Keep Up With Trends? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Platforms Payments Platforms at Mastercard chats with Doug Mackenzie about Financial Institutions and their ability to keep up with trends when it comes to sending money abroad. Stephen highlights the difficult nature of the task, and explains that these areas need more investment...
Black Opportunity Fund Announces Inclusive Lending Program for Black Entrepreneurs
The Black Opportunity Fund (BOF) announces the Black Entrepreneur Loan Program, an inclusive lending program for Black entrepreneurs. Through the Black Entrepreneur Loan Program, Black entrepreneurs who have been unable to secure funding to-date through Canadian financial institutions, may be eligible to apply for loans in the range of $10,000 to $50,000.
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Ghela Boskovich, Financial Data and Technology Association
Fintechs are not the same as banks, so we should not compare them as such. They have different cultures and specific ends with the services they provide – what ties them together is their significance to the end-customer. Joining us at the FF Salon, we have Ghela Boskovich, the...
Molo Finance Partners with Brilliant Solutions to Relaunch its Expanded Buy-to-let Product Range
Molo Finance partners with Brilliant Solutions, an award-winning and leading distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorised (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
Galileo and Technisys Redefine the Digital Banking Customer Experience with Cyberbank Digital-as-a-Service
Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company and Technisys, the company behind Cyberbank, the cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform – both companies owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: SOFI – are proud to announce a new offering, Cyberbank Digital as a managed service.
Open Banking Expo partners with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking
Open Banking Expo has teamed up with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking, a new industry initiative which aims to “help women rise up and realise their potential” in Open Banking and Open Finance. The initiative – heralded as a “world first” – and announced at...
CellPoint Digital Partners with Reach to Break Down Cross-border Barriers
CellPoint Digital, the global leader in Payment Orchestration, today announces a new partnership with Reach, a payment platform that simplifies how businesses sell cross-border, enabling merchants to process payments locally while selling globally. An estimated 30% of eCommerce sales are now cross-border, but for businesses to accept payments in-country, many...
Wefox Continues Investment in AI and Innovation With Third Tech Hub Opening
Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, is continuing its investment in AI and innovation with a new tech hub opening. Based in Milan, Italy, the tech hub is the third of its kind for the business. The other two are based in Paris, France and Barcelona, Spain. The latest hub will focus on AI to accelerate the wefox strategy. The team will build and deploy cutting edge innovation that continues to break trends in insurtech and disrupt the insurance industry whilst endorsing wefox as a significant tech player.
Napier Introduces Advanced Financial Crime Risk Management Platform, Napier Continuum
Napier, provider of leading anti-money laundering and compliance technology, today launched a new advanced financial crime risk management platform that offers high levels of automation whilst improving the efficiency and accuracy of financial crime compliance programs for regulated organisations of all maturity levels. Napier is reinventing financial crime risk management...
EXCLUSIVE: “The Digital Me” – Sanne Ketelaar, UL Solutions in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA’
UL Solutions is one of the gatekeepers to trust in, and global acceptance of, mobile identity, which could make all physical documents irrelevant, says the company’s Sanne Ketelaar. When Sanne Ketelaar indulged her five-year-old son in a game of ‘grocery store’ – that age-old role-play where parents act as...
Fintech Juni Secures Swedish EMI Licence
Juni, the financial platform built for ecommerce, has today announced that it has secured its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from Swedish regulator Finansinspektionen. The EMI licence is a first step to enable Juni to issue e-money in Sweden and in time, across Europe. Juni gives ecommerce businesses a unified...
Ashman Bank Partners With nCino to Bolster Its Tech Platform, After Being Awarded First UK Banking Licence of the Year
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), a £90bn[1[1]] market opportunity. Ashman Bank, which was awarded the UK’s first new banking licence in 2022, has selected nCino’s Bank Operating System® as its foundational technology for its life cycle property finance solution, from refurbishment right through to development and investment.
Worldline launches Worldline Tap on Mobile, and acquires majority stake in SoftPos.eu fintech
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the closing of the acquisition of a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-based fintech that converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. This acquisition fully embeds Worldline’s objective to provide payment solutions that are adapted to all forms of commerce and serve the business ambitions of its clients. Based on SoftPos.eu, Worldline is launching a new product internationally: Worldline Tap on Mobile.
Numarics Announces Financing Round For Client Growth Acceleration in Switzerland
One of the fastest growing fintech startups in Europe, Numarics AG, announces a financing round to be executed within the 4th quarter of 2022. The Swiss technology firm processes accounting and business administration automation through their business operating system that is operated by Numarics’ Swiss certified auditors and business consultants.
Illuminate Financial And Barclays Expand Strategic Partnership To Back FinTech Startups
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm investing in financial services technology companies, today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Barclays, under which the bank will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial’s latest venture capital strategy. Barclays joins global financial institutions including Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche...
Papaya Global Teams Up With J.P. Morgan to Deliver Global Payroll Payments at Remarkable Speed
Papaya Global, the leading global people management platform for the remote working era and already known as a payroll technology innovator, has announced today that it is now poised to further extend international payments through cutting-edge technology with the integration of J.P. Morgan‘s payment processing products and solutions that could transform Papaya’s global payroll enabling clients with fast, seamless, compliant and secure payments delivery to any region for companies that have global workforces.
EXCLUSIVE: “Squaring the Circle” – Anders la Cour and Laust Bertelsen, Banking Circle Group in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
The rebundling of financial services by tech-driven companies previously associated with just one vertical has highlighted infrastructure challenges as much as it has created market opportunities. Banking Circle Group’s entry into the US market seeks to resolve that dilemma. A survey published this year by open banking platform Plaid...
REAP Raises $40 Million Investment in their Series A Funding
Reap, a fintech company powering global financial transactions through the industry first Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, today announces a US$ 40 million Series A funding round led by Acorn Pacific Ventures, Arcadia Funds and HashKey Capital through a combination of equity and debt financing. Hustle Fund, Fresco Capital, Abacus Ventures also invested as returning investors in this round, joined by Payment Asia as a co-investor. The Reap Series A funding will be used to quickly expand into international markets, set up regional hubs and round out management hires throughout Asia, North America and Europe as a part of this market expansion.
