ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Anthony Richardson feels more prepared to take on Georgia the second time around

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaRzu_0ilgLA3x00

The last time Anthony Richardson faced the University of Georgia was also the first start of his college career.

After weeks of standing by Emory Jones as Florida’s starting quarterback, former Gators head coach Dan Mullen finally went with the redshirt freshman against the best team in the country. UF held UGA to a 3-0 lead for most of the first half, but disaster struck in the final few minutes of the second quarter.

Richardson was responsible for three turnovers at the end of the half, and Georgia’s lead exploded to 24-0. Any hope of a comeback died there, but things went from bad to worse in the third quarter when Richardson left the game with an injury. Talk about a bad first day on the job. Jones went back in and remained the starter for the rest of the season while Richardson dealt with various injuries.

A year later, Richardson is once again in a starting role for the Orange and Blue, this time under Billy Napier. Although he hasn’t quite lived up to first-round projections he garnered in the preseason, Richardson has shown flashes of elite play when at his best. The consistency isn’t quite there yet, but Richardson said he felt like he’s made “huge leaps of improvement” over the past year on Monday.

“There’s still a ways to go, but I was just talking about it the other day — time does fly. It seems like yesterday it was my first start against Georgia,” Richardson said. “I feel like we were doing pretty good until the last couple of minutes of the (first half). But I feel like I’ve made improvements as a player, as a person. I’m thankful that I even got the opportunity to play in that game.”

The big difference in the Richardson Florida has now is experience. He’s been here before. He’s faced the No. 1 team in the country before and knows what mistakes he wants to avoid. Last year’s attempt was made by a nervous freshman looking to impress in his first shot on the big stage. This year, Richardson has a plan to manage his emotions and isn’t taking too much time to dwell on the past.

“Before the game, I’m not going to lie, I had a lot of jitters,” he said. “I was in my head a lot. I was a little nervous, you know. First career start against the No. 1 defense, so of course I was thinking a lot. I feel like I was doing pretty good until those last few minutes of the first half, but just processing it and thinking about it has taught me a lot about football itself, how to manage the game and how to control the game. It is what it is now.”

Richardson said he’s ready to let the game come to him rather than force something that’s not there. He should be at his best both physically and mentally when the time comes. The Gators’ bye week served as a “mental week” for Richardson, allowing him to rest his body and study some extra film.

Make no mistake, Richardson would like to get his revenge on the Bulldogs. Although last year’s performance left a lot to be desired, it created a narrative that he wasn’t ready for the spotlight just yet. Richardson knows that and has since shined in games against Utah and Tennessee.

That sets up a redemption tale for the ages on Saturday, but it’ll take 100% focus to execute the upset of the season. Richardson’s ready for round two with Georgia, but they are the No. 1 defense in the country for a reason.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa is quickly becoming one of the most unlikable teams in college football

Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Division II golfer who won 12 times, put Tampa on the map and earned her LPGA card for 2023

There was a time when Kiira Riihijarvi thought she might need an upgrade from her Division II digs. Ultimately, she wanted one thing: a better place to practice. Head coach Missey Jones, who runs the program at the University of Tampa, delivered on that request and Riihijarvi wound up staying five years, winning 12 times and earning a master’s degree in entrepreneurship.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy