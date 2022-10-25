Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Big Rain Event on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will be on the increase starting late Thursday afternoon and night and lasting into Friday. Friday actually looks like a very wet day with rain from start to finish. Some of it will fall down hard at times. 1–3-inch rainfall amounts will be possible across a good part of the area. Highs on Friday will stay in the 50s. It will be chilly and still a little wet for games on Friday night. The weekend looks drier with a return of sunshine.
newschannel6now.com
Storm chances increase Thursday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
Rain, cold and possible severe weather headed to Texoma
Weather change is expected to come to Texoma Thursday, October 27, 2022 bringing with it cold, rainy, and severe weather.
newschannel6now.com
Nice Weather Before Wet Again
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday and most of the day Thursday will be very nice fall days. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and increasing south winds. Clouds will roll back in later on Thursday in response to a fast-moving storm system dropping in from the north and west. This system brings another round of rain our way Thursday night and Friday. Friday will be a chilly day with most highs in the 50s. We’ll dry out this weekend but still looking a bit cool into Saturday before warm back up just in time for Halloween.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost a month away and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run. This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.
newschannel6now.com
Connect Packing and Shipping prepares for peak season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas might be weeks away, but shipping services are advising people to start thinking about sending out packages soon. A local packing and shipping delivery service said you should start sending packages as early as next month. Connect Packing and Shipping is a local and independent organization and owner Kim Galan shared some tips to make sure there are no delays.
newschannel6now.com
Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Housing is booming in downtown Wichita Falls. In fact, construction is underway right now on 170 new apartment units. The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the restaurant turned into an apartment complex. Will Kelty, owner...
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?
Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a local railroad historian who teaches at MSU. Steve Goen has always had a love for history. He’s a...
newschannel6now.com
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center is set to host Not-So-Scary Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, music, food, games, crafts, candy and a fun trail. The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
kswo.com
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a fentanyl-related murder was indicted on Oct. 20, 2022. 21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez, of Wichita Falls, was indicted after being charged with murder for reportedly supplying the victim with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, which subsequently caused the victim’s death. 22-year-old Leigha Smith,...
Vernon, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spur High School football team will have a game with Northside High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
newschannel6now.com
WFFD continuing investigation of Clark House Apartments fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Witnesses said they saw someone behind an apartment building that caught fire on Monday in Wichita Falls, shortly before the blaze erupted. Firefighters are investigating if someone intentionally burned down that building. Neighbors were worried and some were in a sheer panic because they weren’t...
newschannel6now.com
Early voting on track after Monday ballot issue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 100 people who tried to early vote on Monday had some trouble doing so, according to Wichita County election officials. They said everyone who wanted to vote was able to cast their ballot. But, rather than being read by voting machines at the site, some of those ballots were placed in an emergency box where they were safely stored to be counted later.
UPDATE: WFPD investigates fifteenth homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on Welch Street. According to WF police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 700 block of Welch Street around 9 p.m. for a deceased person. The officers found two people shot. One of the victims was deceased in […]
Comments / 0