Jefferson Hills, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘It’s a huge turnout’: Organizers pleased with Verona’s Trunk or Treat

Verona kicked off the borough’s Halloween celebration with its second annual Trunk or Treat event, which took place Oct. 27 at Railroad alongside the Verona Farmers Market. Riverview School Board member Stefanie Garibay helped organize the event and said the goal was to help bring more awareness to the area’s businesses and organizations.
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Temple David in Monroeville honors Tree of Life victims

Temple David in Monroeville hosted a celebration of life in remembrance of the 2018 Tree of Life shooting on Oct. 27, the fourth anniversary of the attack that claimed 11 lives at the Squirrel Hill synagogue. Each year since the tragedy, Temple David’s congregation has thought of new ways to...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 28-29

Natural wonders — like dinosaurs and other spooky specimens, talented teens and musical geniuses — are in the spotlight this weekend in Pittsburgh. Dinosaurs roam the earth again in the Jurassic World Live Tour, coming this weekend to PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Show times are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley Association of Churches to host Festival of Faith.
TARENTUM, PA
macaronikid.com

Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront

Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

102-year-old former bank building on market in Verona

In the market for a building with serious pillar presence?. A former bank in downtown Verona that towers above its neighboring buildings along Allegheny River Boulevard is listed for sale at $424,900. The property was previously a PNC bank and most recently the Verona Variety Store. It originally listed for...
VERONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police search for missing Fayette County man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

