Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘It’s a huge turnout’: Organizers pleased with Verona’s Trunk or Treat
Verona kicked off the borough’s Halloween celebration with its second annual Trunk or Treat event, which took place Oct. 27 at Railroad alongside the Verona Farmers Market. Riverview School Board member Stefanie Garibay helped organize the event and said the goal was to help bring more awareness to the area’s businesses and organizations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pittsburghmagazine.com
First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
New Kensington family gets porch rebuilt through Habitat's 'Brush With Kindness' campaign
Through Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity and with the help of volunteers from Lowe’s Home Improvement, a New Kensington family has a new porch on their home. The project to rebuild the front porch of Devon Schulz’s home started Friday and was expected to wrap up Wednesday, said John Tamiggi, Allegheny Valley Habitat’s executive director.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission needs volunteers for planting on Rodi Road
Volunteers have planted more than 300 trees along busy roadways, in quiet neighborhoods and in parks, and now they’re setting their sights on the busy, winding and cluttered Rodi Road, which leads into the heart of Penn Hills’ commercial district. The volunteers of the Penn Hills Shade Tree...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 28-30
Glowing jack-o’-lanterns will light the way as a ghostly figure welcomes guests to “Hair-Raising History: Frightfully True Stories from the Ligonier Valley,” with tours from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, 1386 Route 30, Laughlintown. Storytellers will relate eerie tales of local...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Temple David in Monroeville honors Tree of Life victims
Temple David in Monroeville hosted a celebration of life in remembrance of the 2018 Tree of Life shooting on Oct. 27, the fourth anniversary of the attack that claimed 11 lives at the Squirrel Hill synagogue. Each year since the tragedy, Temple David’s congregation has thought of new ways to...
wtae.com
Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 28-29
Natural wonders — like dinosaurs and other spooky specimens, talented teens and musical geniuses — are in the spotlight this weekend in Pittsburgh. Dinosaurs roam the earth again in the Jurassic World Live Tour, coming this weekend to PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Show times are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley Association of Churches to host Festival of Faith.
macaronikid.com
Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront
Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
Maggie’s Farm Rum to expand with new distillery in Upper St. Clair
Maggie’s Farm Rum has experienced years of awards for its Strip District-produced spirits, and the distillery now is parlaying that success into a new 22,0000-square-foot production distillery, tasting room and cocktail bar in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny Distilling, which produces award-winning Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard...
Out & About: Derby-themed event benefits Redstone Highlands benevolent care
It almost looked like Kentucky Derby day as more than 300 guests in stylish headgear filed into Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening. In a way, that’s what it was. Derby Dreams was the theme for the signature Highlands Fling fundraiser held annually for Redstone Highlands...
Butler-Freeport's 'little trail that could' celebrates 30th anniversary
In October 1992, Franco Harris, WPXI news anchor Della Crews and Belgian horses were on hand for the grand opening of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail. Then some unhappy landowners filed lawsuits, which took about a decade to settle. “Among other managers, our trail is known as the ‘little trail that...
Group works to revamp North Versailles community center
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — This run-down, overgrown building was once the hub of this North Versailles neighborhood. It was the Crestas Terrace Community Center on Porter Street and it’s been closed for years. Now there’s an effort to revitalize it. “It’s gonna be beautiful,” said Dereck Hall,...
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
102-year-old former bank building on market in Verona
In the market for a building with serious pillar presence?. A former bank in downtown Verona that towers above its neighboring buildings along Allegheny River Boulevard is listed for sale at $424,900. The property was previously a PNC bank and most recently the Verona Variety Store. It originally listed for...
Police search for missing Fayette County man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
