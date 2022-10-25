Hancock County will remain in the burn ban until at least November 15th and possibly longer. This is due to the extreme drought conditions in 2022 and the amount of extremely dry crops, grass and other vegetation in yards, road ditches, CRP, waterways, groves, harvested fields and other areas in the county. Currently it appears that approximately 60% of the crops have been harvested. The Fire Departments in Hancock County urge farmers to disc their fields as early as possible after harvesting crops to help lessen the fire risks throughout the county. They also remind everyone to be vigilant and report any fires immediately via 911. We all hope these conditions will improve in the next couple of weeks.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO