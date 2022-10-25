Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
kiow.com
Oswald Opens Up About Her Qualifications in County Office
Kris Oswald is the Winnebago County Drainage Clerk and has been at the job for years. She has seen a number of situations that require anything from a simple clean out to major repair. The work is detailed. Most of the work involves engineers, contractors, and farmers who need help...
kiow.com
Waldorf Hoping to Transition Ownership by December
Waldorf University is currently under the ownership of the Columbia Southern Educational Group. However, plans are in the works to transition the ownership over to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. This change is expected to take place in December and was brought about by the current owners according to Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop.
kiow.com
Garner Goes About Sealing Roads
The Garner City Council has moved forward with some restoration work on its roads according to Mayor Tim Schmidt. The city recently passed a resolution that hires an outside company to do the work. Schmidt stated the city will continue working with Kluesnet Construction company who specialize in street crack...
KGLO News
Groundbreaking ceremony held for “The River II” housing complex in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — After the success of “The River” apartment complex, Talon Development held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for their second development in downtown Mason City. The four-story, 93-unit “River II” complex will be located on a site just west of Southbridge Mall along the banks of Willow Creek.
KIMT
Hancock County grain dealer is going bankrupt
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa grain dealer is going out of business. The Kanawha-based Global Processing, Inc. has notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. State officials say anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer and/or...
kiow.com
Burn Ban Remains in Effect for Hancock County
Hancock County will remain in the burn ban until at least November 15th and possibly longer. This is due to the extreme drought conditions in 2022 and the amount of extremely dry crops, grass and other vegetation in yards, road ditches, CRP, waterways, groves, harvested fields and other areas in the county. Currently it appears that approximately 60% of the crops have been harvested. The Fire Departments in Hancock County urge farmers to disc their fields as early as possible after harvesting crops to help lessen the fire risks throughout the county. They also remind everyone to be vigilant and report any fires immediately via 911. We all hope these conditions will improve in the next couple of weeks.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Burn Ban Lifted, Hancock County Ban Remains
Residents in Winnebago County can begin outdoor burning today, but Hancock County will have to wait until mid-November before they can start to do so. The Winnebago County Fire Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday but did so by cautioning those who intend to burn to be careful. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson encourages everyone to be proactive during this very dry time.
kiow.com
Bradford’s Money Outlook on Biologics
To learn more about the uptrend of Biologic drug therapies, click on the audio link below:. Class A Playoffs 2nd Round TBA at West Hancock 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream. Oklahoma Football at Iowa State University 9:00 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Kickoff KIOW. Monday, October 31st. Iowa State Coaches Show...
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
KIMT
First sentence issued for marijuana-growing operation in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the women accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County is sentenced. Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 21 of Sumner, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and has been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $430 fine. Johnson and Joanne...
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
kiow.com
Road Work Scheduled in Hancock County
The Hancock County Road Department has scheduled a road work project. B20 or 290th Street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue will receive some work from now until Friday. The road will get 2′ HMA Resurfacing with 1″ mill. The project extends 8.93 miles and should take 5-6 days, pending weather.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police looking for robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station in Fort Dodge. Officers were called Wednesday night to Sinclair Station, 315 Second Ave. S., for a report of a robbery. The caller told police someone entered the store and showed a gun.
kiow.com
Merrill “Ed” E. Anderson
Merrill “Ed” E. Anderson, 92, of Clear Lake died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Pastor Tedi Anne Hassapopoulos officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $3000 from a local business. 43-year-old Christina Barnish was charged with second-degree theft. A criminal complaint states that she was an employee at Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal Avenue where on May 17th, she did not take a deposit bag of her employer to the bank, and instead kept the intended deposit of $3224.
KAAL-TV
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
Comments / 0