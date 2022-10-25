Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Wise Granted Investment License in Estonia. Plans to Launch ‘Assets’ in Europe
Wise, the financial technology and payments firm, has received Estonian Financial Supervision and a Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) investment license. The move will allow it to introduce its trading service dubbed Assets to Estonia. In the future, it will also be presented in other European Union countries. The Assets feature is...
financemagnates.com
SEBA Bank Offers NFT Custody amid Market Uncertainty
SEBA Bank, a Zug-headquartered digital asset banking platform, launched a non-fungible tokens (NFTs) custody solution on Wednesday to secure clients’ assets. The newly announced service includes every Ethereum-based NFT, including ‘blue chips’ like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes collections. Non-fungible tokens are blockchain-based and represent digital value in...
financemagnates.com
Prime Time: Liquidity Between Retail and Institutional Trading
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is almost here, with only a few more weeks until its anticipated opening on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. As one of the largest events of this fall calendar, FMLS will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary, showcasing its largest content stream to date. In terms...
financemagnates.com
FX Trading Becomes a $7.5T ADV Market, London Losing Steam
The global foreign exchange (forex) trading market touched $7.5 trillion in average daily transactions last April, which is a 14 percent increase from the same month in 2019. It was an all-time high for the FX market amid volatility across global markets. The market grew by 30 percent in the...
financemagnates.com
Binance Taps Inswitch for Fiat/Crypto On-and-Off Ramp Services in LatAm
The leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has partnered with Inswitch, a US-based global embedded financial technology company, to offer fiat and crypto on-and-off-ramp services to Latin Americans. The service will enable them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the region, Inswitch announced on Wednesday. Inswitch noted that its on-and-off-ramp services are...
financemagnates.com
Esperio: Bitcoin May Continue Dropping by the End of October
Bitcoin prices have slightly recovered in the first week of October after flabby sideways movements in late September. It seems that major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have strong correlation to the risky assets, following movements of Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes. Indeed, these assets are the leading indicators of...
financemagnates.com
Top 5 Tech Trends for Payment Fintechs in 2023
Payment Fintechs are known for their groundbreaking products, incredible flexibility, and user empowerment. They’re lean, they’re mean, and they mean business. In the fast-paced world of finance, gaining competitive advantage is a synonym to staying ahead of the curve. With banks still struggling in their push for innovation,...
financemagnates.com
Tradeweb Markets’ Q3 Revenue Jumps 8.2%; CEO Lee Olesky to Retire
Tradeweb Markets (Nasdaq: TW) published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting $287.1 million in revenue, which is an increase of 8.2 percent. The net income for the period came in at $81.6 million, while the adjusted figure stood at $106.5 million. The numbers were 24.9 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
financemagnates.com
UK FCA Rejects 20% of Firms Applying for Authorization
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it now rejects—at first attempt—one in five firms that apply for authorization in contrast to 1 in 14 last year. Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive Officer of the financial markets regulator, stated this on Thursday in a draft of the speech he delivered on Thursday at the Lord Mayor’s City Banquet at Mansion House.
financemagnates.com
XTB Doubles YoY Revenue in Q3 2022
XTB (WSE: XTB), a Polish forex and CFDs brokerage group, published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting an operating revenue of PLN 391.3 million. The figure came in 1 percent lower than the previous quarter but was almost twice as much as the same quarter last year.
financemagnates.com
BitMEX’s CFO Becomes Interim CEO as Alexander Höptner Resigns
The Chief Executive Officer of BitMEX, Alexander Höptner, has stepped down from the apex role just short of a couple of years, The Block reported. The existing CFO, Stephan Lutz has already taken over as the Interim CEO of the crypto company. Lutz, who joined the crypto exchange in...
financemagnates.com
CME Group Posts Solid Q3 Profits amid Surge in Trading Volumes
CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), which operates a major US derivatives exchange , has published its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2022. A 26% increase in trading volume guaranteed robust results compared to the previous year, generating substantial revenue and net income growth. CME's total revenue for the...
financemagnates.com
How This Online Marketplace for E-Commerce Brands Enables New Opportunities
E-commerce has been booming for the past few years, with global retail e-commerce sales having more than doubled in the past five years. In 2017, global e-retail sales amounted to around $2.4 trillion. In 2021, this number increased to around $5.2 trillion. Consequently, it has received a lot of media...
financemagnates.com
Ardu Prime Brings the New Era. It’s Time for More
Celebrating 23 years of excellence, sustaining innovation, and a holistic approach to finance, Ardu Prime takes pride in launching a New Era, a name that has become synonymous with all-round service and investment offering, a clear vision for the future, and continuous development through collaboration and strategic partnerships within the financial and fintech realm and beyond.
financemagnates.com
Account Takeover is On the Rise: How to Protect Yourself
Everyone has a friend who has been subject to account takeover attack. With 24 billion exposed accounts available online, this type of identity theft is now rampant in the digital domain. This article from OctaFX security experts explores the nature of account takeover attacks and advises on how to protect yourself from them.
financemagnates.com
Everything You Need to Know About Yield Farming
Yield farming, or liquidity farming, is the act of lending or staking your cryptocurrency into a liquidity pool, through DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to receive rewards such as interest and more of their staked cryptocurrency. Similar to traditional staking, it can be seen as the equivalent of lending fiat money to a bank.
Comments / 0