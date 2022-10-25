ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn

A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of attacking 2 women in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for whoever stabbed an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn, then punched another woman nearby.It all happened on Wednesday near Bleecker Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick.CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the 18-year-old, who was in the hospital Wednesday night, recovering from surgery."I just still can't believe that it happened to me," she said.The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she was just walking down the street when a stranger lifted a sweatshirt, revealing a knife, then charged at her."He grab my hair and he pull me over to the ground,...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Slipper Thief Is Hitting Dyker Heights Mailboxes

A man wearing all black clothing and white slippers has been going in Dyker Heights resident’s mailboxes early in the morning. The thief always has a black hat and a surgical mask on too. This guy pulls up in his white Mazda CX-5, walks around a little and then...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
