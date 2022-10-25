Read full article on original website
Shots fired in Port Richmond prompts investigation by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gun was fired in Port Richmond on Thursday evening. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting about four shots fired on Seymour Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. A silver vehicle allegedly...
Breaking down Staten Island’s shocking day of car thefts: 7 vehicles reported stolen to NYPD in 24 hours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Car thefts have soared 83% on Staten Island this year and police are warning that savvy thieves are targeting our borough because they know that residents often leave keys and fobs inside their unlocked vehicles. On Monday, the NYPD received a total of seven reports...
2 men arrested in alleged road-rage incident on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A dispute over a van blocking traffic spiraled out of control when a victim was beaten and one of the suspects knelt on his neck in West Brighton, authorities allege. Raz Mizrahi, 61, of the 300 block of Gansevoort Boulevard in Meiers Corners, and Amos...
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn
A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the ...
Cops post photos of alleged untaxed cigarettes, other illegal items seized from stores on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD posted photos of a large amount of alleged illegal items recovered from smoke shops, delis and convenience stores on Staten Island. Officers removed untaxed cigarettes and other items during searches of stores in the 122nd Precinct that includes the East and South shores of Staten Island.
Cops seek tips after $7K in items allegedly were stolen from beauty stores
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate two individuals sought for questioning in connection with alleged thefts of more than $7,000 in items from two Ulta Beauty stores on the same day. The two individuals entered a store location in The...
Man charged in fatal New Year's Eve 2019 shooting at Harlem hotel: police
A suspect has been arrested nearly three years after he allegedly shot a 27-year-old man inside a Harlem hotel on New Year’s Eve, police said Thursday.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek man accused of attacking 2 women in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for whoever stabbed an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn, then punched another woman nearby.It all happened on Wednesday near Bleecker Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick.CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the 18-year-old, who was in the hospital Wednesday night, recovering from surgery."I just still can't believe that it happened to me," she said.The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she was just walking down the street when a stranger lifted a sweatshirt, revealing a knife, then charged at her."He grab my hair and he pull me over to the ground,...
queenoftheclick.com
Slipper Thief Is Hitting Dyker Heights Mailboxes
A man wearing all black clothing and white slippers has been going in Dyker Heights resident’s mailboxes early in the morning. The thief always has a black hat and a surgical mask on too. This guy pulls up in his white Mazda CX-5, walks around a little and then...
Off-duty MTA conductor trainee arrested after cops find loaded gun, bulletproof vests in car
A 33-year-old off-duty MTA train operator trainee was arrested Wednesday night after cops found a loaded gun, two bulletproof vests and other imitation NYPD items in his car, police said.
Cops release photo of car after shots are fired in Clifton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips after shots allegedly were fired from a car in Clifton. Photos of a car that authorities are seeking to locate was posted on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. The incident reported as reckless endangerment occurred on...
Death of Staten Island woman, 95, classified as homicide; authorities probing whether she fell or was pushed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a 95-year-old woman who suffered a head injury in April in Dongan Hills. The medical examiner notified the NYPD on Tuesday that the death has been deemed a homicide due to blunt trauma to the head, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
NYPD releases video of 5 individuals sought in shooting near Tottenville High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify five individuals sought for questioning in connection with a shooting that occurred outside Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon. A 14-year-old boy was injured and an MTA bus was struck by bullets, according to police.
Family of missing Tottenville woman organizes search for Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Laura Lyons, the 34-year-old missing Tottenville woman who was last seen leaving her home last week, said they are organizing a search Thursday on Staten Island’s South Shore. A search party will gather at 7455 Hylan Blvd., near the corner of...
Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
Safety agent who applied tourniquet to Tottenville High School shooting victim details dramatic episode
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — School Safety Agent Peter Mattera was at his usual post outside Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon for dismissal when he heard multiple gunshots in his area. He rushed toward the scene, just dozens of feet from the school’s entrance, and put a call over his...
Woman sought for questioning in connection with theft of purse from car in Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of a purse from a car in Great Kills Park. The incident was reported on Oct. 8 in the park that has its...
Cops: Woman, 34, reported missing on South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Tottenville. Laura Lyons, 34, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Amboy Road and Chelsea Street on Friday around 8 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
