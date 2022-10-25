Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Related
Luxury Home of the Week: For $2.68 million, an Italian-inspired villa in Lexington
12 Summit Road was built for a pair of 20th-century artists. Along with new digs, the future owner of this home will acquire a slice of Lexington history. The home at 12 Summit Road was built in 1919 for artists Hermann Dudley Murphy and Nelly Littlehale Murphy. The couple asked architect Harold Hathaway to model the home after a villa they liked in Florence, Italy, and the influence is most visible on the outside — in the home’s U-shape, central courtyard, plentiful archways, and loggia with carved capitals, columns, and roundels.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
For $879,000, a South Boston home with a garden retreat
The three-story property comes with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and sits about a block from the ocean. In October, an ideal evening may consist of sipping warmed apple cider by a crackling fire. And this $879,000 listing in South Boston offers a tiered patio with a portable fire pit and ample room for family and friends to enjoy the crisp fall air without shivering.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
bostonchefs.com
Parm Now Open in Copley
Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).
glensfallschronicle.com
Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake
Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
nerej.com
Cyrier of MANSARD brokers $3.1 million sale of 585 Middlesex St. in Lowell, MA
Lowell, MA MANSARD completed the sale of 585 Middlesex St. from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3.1 million. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in the city’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, which is an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck
Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
Uncovered trash has made for easy feasting for rodents. Now, Boston officials are looking to end the ‘rat buffet.’
"The rats don't run this city!" Right now, the rodents are part of the problem. But Boston city councilors are hoping the pests could one day be the ones stuck with a challenge. Councilors Kenzie Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Ed Flynn on Wednesday called for a hearing to discuss the...
universalhub.com
New Italian restaurant in Dorchester will have real Italian chef
The Boston Licensing Board today approved plans by Stefano and Tsedenia Kiros to open an Italian restaurant called Via Cannuccia at 1739 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester - the former home of an Italian bakery. The couple plan "a casual Italian restaurant," their attorney, Andrew Upton told the board. Stefano Kiros...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
If You Want a Colorful New England Spring, The University of New Hampshire Says to Plant This Now
Fall is the best time to take advantage of the cooler weather and soil by doing some gardening before the first freeze. Taking advantage of this time of year means a colorful, beautiful yard for those who take an hour or so to plant bulbs. The University of New Hampshire...
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
Comments / 0