ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Luxury Home of the Week: For $2.68 million, an Italian-inspired villa in Lexington

12 Summit Road was built for a pair of 20th-century artists. Along with new digs, the future owner of this home will acquire a slice of Lexington history. The home at 12 Summit Road was built in 1919 for artists Hermann Dudley Murphy and Nelly Littlehale Murphy. The couple asked architect Harold Hathaway to model the home after a villa they liked in Florence, Italy, and the influence is most visible on the outside — in the home’s U-shape, central courtyard, plentiful archways, and loggia with carved capitals, columns, and roundels.
LEXINGTON, MA
Boston

For $879,000, a South Boston home with a garden retreat

The three-story property comes with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and sits about a block from the ocean. In October, an ideal evening may consist of sipping warmed apple cider by a crackling fire. And this $879,000 listing in South Boston offers a tiered patio with a portable fire pit and ample room for family and friends to enjoy the crisp fall air without shivering.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
nshoremag.com

Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing

The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
SALEM, MA
bostonchefs.com

Parm Now Open in Copley

Back Bay diners can now fuel up on classic Italian eats with the opening of Parm on Dartmouth Street in Copley Place. The newest venture from Major Food Group (the folks behind Contessa at The Newbury) is an all-scratch kitchen that is all about homestyle Italian comfort food, including their namesake chicken and eggplant parmesans, mozzarella sticks, chicken milanese, shrimp piccata, fusilli bolognese, and piles of homemade meatballs and spaghetti. The food is rounded out with an approachable drinks lineup, featuring glasses of Pinot Bianco, Montepulciano and Chianti, plus classic Aperol spritz and negroni cocktails, and New England beers and ciders (think: Night Shift, Cold Harbor).
BOSTON, MA
glensfallschronicle.com

Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake

Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
BRANT LAKE, NY
nerej.com

Cyrier of MANSARD brokers $3.1 million sale of 585 Middlesex St. in Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA MANSARD completed the sale of 585 Middlesex St. from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3.1 million. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in the city’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, which is an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
LOWELL, MA
Boston

For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck

Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
universalhub.com

New Italian restaurant in Dorchester will have real Italian chef

The Boston Licensing Board today approved plans by Stefano and Tsedenia Kiros to open an Italian restaurant called Via Cannuccia at 1739 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester - the former home of an Italian bakery. The couple plan "a casual Italian restaurant," their attorney, Andrew Upton told the board. Stefano Kiros...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy