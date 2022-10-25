ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Staten Island Advance

Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move

Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s pretty clear that Toney’s lack of dependability resulted in new Giants general manager Joe Schoen trading him to the Chiefs.
The Staten Island Advance

Giants vs. Seahawks prediction, spread and player props for NFL Week 8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season as they’ve started the year 6-1, which includes wins over the Ravens and Packers. But the Seahawks have also outperformed expectations as they are 4-3 going into Week 8 and have won three of their last four games.
