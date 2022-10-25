Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Trunk Or Treat This Weekend
On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello, with parking available in the high school lot at 501 Buchanan Street. The Trunk or...
kciiradio.com
James “Jim” Rich
Family of 92-year-old James “Jim” Rich of Washington will be present to receive friends at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington from 1-2:30p.m. Friday, November 4th. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Washington YMCA CEO Talks About New Agreement with the City of Washington
At the October 18th Washington City Council meeting, the council untabled a piece of old business for a discussion and consideration of a resolution to approve the amended YMCA agreement that had been presented to the council. This agreement deals with a management agreement for the Steele Family Aquatic Center between the City of Washington and the YMCA. This agreement had been submitted for review at the September 20th meeting but was tabled until the October 18th meeting so the council could come to a consensus.
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board reviewed a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. The board approved a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, the MCAH subcontract and approved increasing the credit card limit. A pair of discussions were held about a private well drilling in Richmond and an unbonded septic contractor in the county.
kciiradio.com
Upcoming Renovations to Washington High School Going out to Bid in November
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project going out to bid this November.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Mini Bus Opens New Building
The Washington County Mini Bus service held a ribbon cutting and open house event for their newly opened office on 1010 W Fifth Street. Greiner Buildings was the contractor for the new facility that was constructed on the south side of the original building. They also added bus storage with overhead doors on the east and west sides.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m talking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent for Washington Community Schools, about the topics covered at the previous school board meeting.
kciiradio.com
All-State Band, Orchestra, Chorus Selections
The All-State selections for band, orchestra, and chorus were announced for Iowa this week, with several area students representing their schools. Washington High School has three students who earned their way onto the All-State Band. Selections include Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on Trombone, and Teague Mayer on Tuba. The Demons also have Kevin Flannery chosen as an alternate on Tuba, along with Mikaila Matheson on Flute.
kciiradio.com
WMU Community School District Evacuation Practice
On Thursday, October 27, Winfield-Mount Union Community School District plans to run a PreK-12 evacuation practice. Students and staff plan to evacuate the building and walk to their emergency rally destinations. The goals of the training are to improve and evaluate the emergency operations plan, while ensuring the safety of...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. There are three possible action items on the agenda for the meeting regarding a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, and the MCAH subcontract. Discussions will be held about Private Well Drilling in Richmond, an unbonded Septic Contractor in the county, and increasing the credit card limit.
kciiradio.com
Rural Iowa Welcomes Traveling Romanian Students
Ten Romanian students were given the opportunity to experience the Keokuk County way of life. After COVID postponed their trip in 2020, and again at the beginning of this year, the students were able to come to the United States for a week through the US Department of State’s American Leadership Exchange program (ALEX). The program is carried out over a two-week period. The Romanian students spent their first week in Washington DC, where they saw the Capitol, memorials, and attended leadership conferences.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
kciiradio.com
KCII to Host Candidate Forum Next Week
KCII listeners will be able to hear from their local candidates on Tuesday, November 1st, on KCII radio. KCII will broadcast the Washington Chamber of Commerce Candidate’s Forum live from Lebowski’s Rock and Bowl in Washington. In attendance will be Republican candidates Dawn Driscoll and Heather Hora, along with Democratic candidates Kevin Kinney and Eileen Beran.
kciiradio.com
Larry D. Haufle
Visitation for 85-year-old Larry D. Haufle of Wapello will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Wapello. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Prairie Center Cemetery in Packwood. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Larry.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
kciiradio.com
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Happening Saturday
This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The goal of the day is to inform the general public about the dangers of medication abuse while also providing a safe, easy, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. Local law enforcement in the KCII listening area is on hand to help out.
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
kciiradio.com
Washington Law Enforcement Partnering Up for Drug Take back Day
On Saturday, October 29th, from 10:00 am to Noon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Comments / 0