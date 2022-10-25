ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
wrestlingheadlines.com

The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism

The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
wrestletalk.com

Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?

Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
hypebeast.com

This Unreleased Air Jordan 7 Was Inspired by Ken Griffey Jr.

Former Jordan Brand NRG team member and current sneaker “free agent” Frank Cooke will occasionally take to his Instagram to tease some unreleased projects from his days at the Jumpman, and one of his recent reveals was a very special Air Jordan 7 inspired by Ken Griffey Jr. A longtime Nike athlete and MLB Hall of Famer who’s regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Griffey Jr. had his own “Swingman” line with sneakers like the Air Griffey Max 1 — a shoe that provided the color inspiration for this Air Jordan 7. Besides the shoe’s mix of dark teal and black, it also nods to the Air Griffey Max 1 with large red Swooshes on the lateral forefoot and the heel tab. As a finishing touch, the Swingman and the Jumpman are brought together for a hybrid logo on the insole.
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."

The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
CALIFORNIA STATE

