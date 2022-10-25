Former Jordan Brand NRG team member and current sneaker “free agent” Frank Cooke will occasionally take to his Instagram to tease some unreleased projects from his days at the Jumpman, and one of his recent reveals was a very special Air Jordan 7 inspired by Ken Griffey Jr. A longtime Nike athlete and MLB Hall of Famer who’s regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Griffey Jr. had his own “Swingman” line with sneakers like the Air Griffey Max 1 — a shoe that provided the color inspiration for this Air Jordan 7. Besides the shoe’s mix of dark teal and black, it also nods to the Air Griffey Max 1 with large red Swooshes on the lateral forefoot and the heel tab. As a finishing touch, the Swingman and the Jumpman are brought together for a hybrid logo on the insole.

7 DAYS AGO