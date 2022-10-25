Read full article on original website
Brighton Man Arrested on Seven Washington County Warrants
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Lexington Blvd. and arrested a man on seven outstanding Washington County Warrants. Fifty-nine-year-old Leo Ernest Haines was arrested on Washington County warrants for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense and Hemp Inhalation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Suspension, and one count of violating his probation.
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
Three Arrested After Eastern Iowa JBS Was Targeted In $9 Million Theft Ring
Back on September 1st, eastern Iowa was left with a lot of questions after semi-trailers full of meat were stolen from a JBS facility using a nearby truck. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m. about stolen semi-trailers from a JBS facility. An investigation into the incident found that there had been a semi stolen from the area of JBS which is believed to then been used to take three semi-trailers.
Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include: • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue […]
One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
Louisa County Trunk Or Treat This Weekend
On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello, with parking available in the high school lot at 501 Buchanan Street. The Trunk or...
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man
Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
Body of missing Oskaloosa man found
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
Halcyon House Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m talking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent for Washington Community Schools, about the topics covered at the previous school board meeting.
Washington County Mini Bus Opens New Building
The Washington County Mini Bus service held a ribbon cutting and open house event for their newly opened office on 1010 W Fifth Street. Greiner Buildings was the contractor for the new facility that was constructed on the south side of the original building. They also added bus storage with overhead doors on the east and west sides.
Iowa City man accused of using baseball bat to threaten fast food worker
An Iowa City man was arrested after being accused of using a baseball bat at a fast food restaurant. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:50 pm Wednesday at the Lower Muscatine Road McDonald’s restaurant. 36-year-old Eli Prasch of McCLean Street allegedly was inside wielding the bat, trying to get behind the counter. When an officer arrived, Prasch saw him and took off running out the side door.
