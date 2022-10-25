Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Trunk Or Treat This Weekend
On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello, with parking available in the high school lot at 501 Buchanan Street. The Trunk or...
kciiradio.com
James “Jim” Rich
Family of 92-year-old James “Jim” Rich of Washington will be present to receive friends at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington from 1-2:30p.m. Friday, November 4th. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
kciiradio.com
YMCA of Washington County Hosting Trunk or Treat Saturday
YMCA of Washington County is hosting a Trunk or Treat, Saturday, October 29th from 3-5p.m. The event will be held in the Washington YMCA parking lot, on North Avenue D, with eight businesses set up to provide their own specialized treats. Participation is free of charge. There will also be games and food available in front of the YMCA for all who participate. The menu will include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a cookie.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Mini Bus Opens New Building
The Washington County Mini Bus service held a ribbon cutting and open house event for their newly opened office on 1010 W Fifth Street. Greiner Buildings was the contractor for the new facility that was constructed on the south side of the original building. They also added bus storage with overhead doors on the east and west sides.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
kciiradio.com
Rural Iowa Welcomes Traveling Romanian Students
Ten Romanian students were given the opportunity to experience the Keokuk County way of life. After COVID postponed their trip in 2020, and again at the beginning of this year, the students were able to come to the United States for a week through the US Department of State’s American Leadership Exchange program (ALEX). The program is carried out over a two-week period. The Romanian students spent their first week in Washington DC, where they saw the Capitol, memorials, and attended leadership conferences.
kciiradio.com
Washington YMCA CEO Talks About New Agreement with the City of Washington
At the October 18th Washington City Council meeting, the council untabled a piece of old business for a discussion and consideration of a resolution to approve the amended YMCA agreement that had been presented to the council. This agreement deals with a management agreement for the Steele Family Aquatic Center between the City of Washington and the YMCA. This agreement had been submitted for review at the September 20th meeting but was tabled until the October 18th meeting so the council could come to a consensus.
kciiradio.com
Upcoming Renovations to Washington High School Going out to Bid in November
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project going out to bid this November.
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board reviewed a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. The board approved a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, the MCAH subcontract and approved increasing the credit card limit. A pair of discussions were held about a private well drilling in Richmond and an unbonded septic contractor in the county.
kciiradio.com
WMU Community School District Evacuation Practice
On Thursday, October 27, Winfield-Mount Union Community School District plans to run a PreK-12 evacuation practice. Students and staff plan to evacuate the building and walk to their emergency rally destinations. The goals of the training are to improve and evaluate the emergency operations plan, while ensuring the safety of...
KBUR
Burlington police: no knife involved in fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree’s Zaruba, WMU’s Newsom, Columbus’ Vergara Race at State Cross Country
Three of the area’s top cross country runners will look to claim the ultimate prize when they race at the Class 1A State Championships today in Fort Dodge. In the girls’ race, Lone Tree’s Vivian Zaruba will look to wrap up a phenomenal season. The Lion sophomore has nine top-10 finishes, including running the course in just under 21 minutes and 53 seconds to finish sixth at districts in Iowa City last week. Zaruba has ended up in the top three twice but has yet to win a meet, including her best finish of second place in just over 23 minutes at the Winfield-Mount Union Invitational. The girls’ 1A state meet will begin this morning at 10:30.
tspr.org
Lee County Board of Supervisors appoints interim EMS director
A southeastern Iowa first-responders unit has a new director and has also expanded its services. The Lee County Board of Supervisors has appointed Jason Dinwiddie as the interim director of the Lee County EMS. The board made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 25, after former director Dennis Cosby resigned the day before.
