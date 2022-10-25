ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Cleveland.com

Ohio State-Penn State game preview: Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are breaking down Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. First, they start with the most interesting things they heard from Ryan Day and Ohio State players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. can validate case as nation’s best wide receiver against Penn State: Stephen Means

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has wasted no time proving he’s an elite wide receiver at the college level. He’s started eight games as an Ohio State football player dating back to when he filled in for Garrett Wilson in the Rose Bowl last season. Those starts have resulted in 44 catches for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns, and nine of those scores have come in three games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson due for breakthrough at Penn State: Nathan Baird

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s offensive momentum hit a bump with its worst rushing performance of the season against Iowa. How much of that was TreVeyon Henderson’s fault? He needed 11 carries to gain 38 yards — easily his lowest total for a full-game performance. His last six carries netted 11 yards. Iowa showed up prepared to do at least one thing well and followed through.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Jason Moore may be ‘Clark Kent,’ but also could be Ohio State’s next great defensive lineman: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Let DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High School coach Bill McGregor tell it, there are two sides to Ohio State football’s 2023 commit Jason Moore. There’s the everyday human being who’s humble, down to earth and an all-around delightful person to know. It’s why McGregor — and pretty much anybody else — has nothing but good things to say about the teenager.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Rolling with TreVeyon Henderson while switching up our Ohio State bet: College football best bets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another profitable week is in the books after what was one of my best betting weeks ever. I hope to keep the positive momentum rolling into Week 9, where there are plenty of marquee matchups and in-the-weeds games to choose from. To recap my betting history: Best bets are 13-11 so far this season and my personal bets are 433-355-20 since 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1

Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

