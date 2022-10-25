Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football vs. Penn State score predictions: A daytime thriller in Happy Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will not encounter a “whiteout” at Penn State’s on Saturday, as the teams will play a Beaver Stadium day game for the first time since 2009. Yet for many Buckeyes, any game at the 106,572-seat stadium will be a new...
Ohio State-Penn State game preview: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are breaking down Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. First, they start with the most interesting things they heard from Ryan Day and Ohio State players on...
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. can validate case as nation’s best wide receiver against Penn State: Stephen Means
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has wasted no time proving he’s an elite wide receiver at the college level. He’s started eight games as an Ohio State football player dating back to when he filled in for Garrett Wilson in the Rose Bowl last season. Those starts have resulted in 44 catches for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns, and nine of those scores have come in three games.
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson due for breakthrough at Penn State: Nathan Baird
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s offensive momentum hit a bump with its worst rushing performance of the season against Iowa. How much of that was TreVeyon Henderson’s fault? He needed 11 carries to gain 38 yards — easily his lowest total for a full-game performance. His last six carries netted 11 yards. Iowa showed up prepared to do at least one thing well and followed through.
Jason Moore may be ‘Clark Kent,’ but also could be Ohio State’s next great defensive lineman: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Let DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High School coach Bill McGregor tell it, there are two sides to Ohio State football’s 2023 commit Jason Moore. There’s the everyday human being who’s humble, down to earth and an all-around delightful person to know. It’s why McGregor — and pretty much anybody else — has nothing but good things to say about the teenager.
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Nijgba play against Penn State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weekly watch continues regarding Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s availability for the next game on the schedule. Coach Ryan Day declined to provide any injury updates in an interview session with reporters following his Thursday radio show. He deferred to the status report typically released at 9 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
Rolling with TreVeyon Henderson while switching up our Ohio State bet: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another profitable week is in the books after what was one of my best betting weeks ever. I hope to keep the positive momentum rolling into Week 9, where there are plenty of marquee matchups and in-the-weeds games to choose from. To recap my betting history: Best bets are 13-11 so far this season and my personal bets are 433-355-20 since 2019.
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik talks White Out visit, meeting Trace McSorley
Jaxon Smolik usually keeps it low key after games. The 2023 Penn State commit hangs out with friends, followed by a yoga session the next morning. But last weekend, that relaxed routine was upended by a couple days of constant travel. On Friday, the Iowa standout threw three touchdowns in...
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
14-year-old Bexley freshman wins state championship, chases professional aspirations
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen-year-old Amiya Bowles made history Saturday, becoming the first Bexley High School girls tennis player to win a singles state championship since 1982. Bowles, who switched from swimming to tennis during the pandemic, won the Division II title as a freshman. It is the first Bexley tennis player to win a […]
Penn State expects to complete sale of 2 prominent hotels as early as December
Penn State University is getting closer to selling two hotels in the State College area. Back In June, the Penn State Board of Trustees gave its approval for the school to enter into a purchasing agreement and ground lease for The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with the Scholar Hotel Group.
Ohio State puts 3 fraternities, sorority on probation or suspension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three fraternities and a sorority at Ohio State University are facing various punishments after officials say they violated the school’s code of conduct, including accusations of alcohol violations and hazing. School records show the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity are...
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
