The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The rain is gone from yesterday, now we just start off with a little cloud cover Tuesday morning. Don’t worry, those clouds will clear and skies will brighten up with sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds will linger across the north a little longer. Breezy northwest winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour today will take down more leaves, and highs will be around normal in the lower 50s.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO