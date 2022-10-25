ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A stretch of 60s heading into November

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will build in throughout the night keeping temperatures a bit warmer compared to Thursday morning. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 30s with a light south wind. Friday: Any clouds early in the day will give way...
WISCONSIN STATE
Temps tick up a notch this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy on this Friday aftenroon. Highs return to the upper 50s, low 50s near the lake. Looking great for your Friday night, typical late October temperatures. Clear and calm with a low of 37 degrees. Can’t...
WISCONSIN STATE
Warmer weather right around the corner

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It may be a frosty and chilly Thursday morning across eastern Wisconsin, but you’ll see our afternoon highs exceed yesterday’s temperatures. Temps generally hit the middle and upper 50s, around 50 near Lake Michigan. Average high is 53 degrees. Skies will include sunshine and thin, high cloud cover moving in from the west.
WISCONSIN STATE
NOAA releases Winter Weather Outlook; what can northeast Wisconsin expect?

(WFRV) – La Niña returns for a third consecutive winter, driving potentially cooler-than-average temperatures for the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. Precipitation could end up at or above average near the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest. Areas that really need the rain across the south are likely to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Skies brighten up on this seasonable day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The rain is gone from yesterday, now we just start off with a little cloud cover Tuesday morning. Don’t worry, those clouds will clear and skies will brighten up with sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds will linger across the north a little longer. Breezy northwest winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour today will take down more leaves, and highs will be around normal in the lower 50s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
GREEN BAY, WI
‘Burn boss’ arrest inflames Western land use tensions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
GRANT COUNTY, OR
Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

