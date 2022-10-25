Read full article on original website
A stretch of 60s heading into November
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will build in throughout the night keeping temperatures a bit warmer compared to Thursday morning. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 30s with a light south wind. Friday: Any clouds early in the day will give way...
Temps tick up a notch this weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy on this Friday aftenroon. Highs return to the upper 50s, low 50s near the lake. Looking great for your Friday night, typical late October temperatures. Clear and calm with a low of 37 degrees. Can’t...
Warmer weather right around the corner
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It may be a frosty and chilly Thursday morning across eastern Wisconsin, but you’ll see our afternoon highs exceed yesterday’s temperatures. Temps generally hit the middle and upper 50s, around 50 near Lake Michigan. Average high is 53 degrees. Skies will include sunshine and thin, high cloud cover moving in from the west.
NOAA releases Winter Weather Outlook; what can northeast Wisconsin expect?
(WFRV) – La Niña returns for a third consecutive winter, driving potentially cooler-than-average temperatures for the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. Precipitation could end up at or above average near the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest. Areas that really need the rain across the south are likely to...
Skies brighten up on this seasonable day
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The rain is gone from yesterday, now we just start off with a little cloud cover Tuesday morning. Don’t worry, those clouds will clear and skies will brighten up with sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds will linger across the north a little longer. Breezy northwest winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour today will take down more leaves, and highs will be around normal in the lower 50s.
2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing expo to date
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest Manufacturing Expo. Vendors say the expo will provide insight and opportunities for those interested in the industry. “Not only northeast Wisconsin, but Wisconsin in general has great manufacturers. It is a great place. It is a...
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
‘Burn boss’ arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
Wisconsin State Patrol to run surveillance from the skies in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County. The...
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
Wisconsin woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s car on fire, arrested on arson charge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were taken into custody after a woman allegedly set her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire, which led to a confrontation. According to a release, around 3:30 a.m. on October 23, Madison Police Department responded to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire.
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
(The Hill) – A judge ordered New York City to reinstate 16 sanitation workers fired earlier this year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees. Judge Ralph Porzio, who sits on the New York Supreme Court in Staten Island, ruled on Tuesday that the...
